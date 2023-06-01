Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Honors Pageant Legacy Society Donors

To date, patrons have named over 250 out of the available 2,600 seats, contributing nearly $350,000 in support of the arts.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 3 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 4 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert

Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert

Recently, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters organized an exclusive appreciation reception for members of the Pageant Legacy Society. More than 100 donors, whose names or the names of their loved ones are inscribed on seats in the Pageant’s Irvine Bowl, attended the event. The Pageant Legacy Society, established in 2020, provides donors with an opportunity to leave an enduring mark in Laguna Beach by designating a seat in the iconic amphitheater. To date, patrons have named over 250 out of the available 2,600 seats, contributing nearly $350,000 in support of the arts.

 

At the reception, guests enjoyed live music, champagne and desserts. Each member was presented with certificates acknowledging their seat engravings as well as an exclusive lapel pin and keychain recognizing their membership in the Pageant Legacy Society. Festival of Arts President David Perry and Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy delivered speeches, expressing their appreciation to the Legacy members and acknowledging their invaluable contributions.

 

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, our Pageant Legacy Members. Your generous donations and seat purchases for the Festival and Pageant have been instrumental in helping our organization survive during the challenging financial times, especially throughout the pandemic,” began David Perry, President of the Festival of Arts. “On behalf of the board, the staff, and volunteers- thank you.”

 

Inside the Irvine Bowl, each dedicated seat was adorned with a gold bow and a plaque recognizing the donor's charitable gift. From their seats, Legacy members were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the Pageant of the Masters during a private rehearsal. Three pieces from this summer’s production, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists were re-created on the stage. ﻿Guests were fascinated as they watched the Pageant staff assisting volunteer cast members into the set pieces and making meticulous lighting adjustments- It was a glimpse into the unique process of bringing a living picture to life. Among them was Lois Mastrocola, a long standing supporter who generously donated to reserve a block of seats in Row M of Loge Center for her family. 

 

﻿"It is my deep appreciation of the Arts that compelled me to support the Pageant many years ago.  The Legacy Membership is a tangible way to memorialize appreciation of the Pageant and the artistic relevance it stands for,  while at the same time providing much needed financial support to sustain this esteemed Laguna Beach tradition,” shared Mastrocola. “Legacy Membership offers the opportunity for those with a love of the Arts to share their passion with family and friends through the purchase of seat placards.”

To become a Pageant Legacy Society Member visit www.foapom.com/legacy-society today. Tax-deductible donations begin at $500 for a seat in the Director’s Tier, $1,000 for Main Tier, and $2,000 in Loge. Specific seat requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the seat plaque, the engraving will be listed in the annual souvenir program and on the Festival’s website.

 

The 2023 Pageant of the Masters production, Art Colony: In the Company of Artists, performs nightly in the Irvine Bowl from July 7 – September 1, 2023. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the Fine Art Show. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person, and $15 per person the weekends, July 5 - September 1, 2023. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Cypress College Reveals 23/24 Season Photo
Cypress College Reveals 23/24 Season

Cypress College Theatre Department has announced their upcoming season of shows. Learn more about the lineup here!

Gia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 H Photo
Gia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Gia On The Move has announced that a new team of reviewers will be covering the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival as part of a collaboration with the Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative (LAFPI)

Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Photo
Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe

From the team behind the hit comedy revue PAPER CUTS comes another sketch show that's just in time for Father's Day. We all have dads...unless they're missing...or emotionally distant...or we were conceived in a virgin birth. Wait, is society a kind of father if we live in a patriarchy? How about a self-defense instructor? Is Bill Gates my dad? Looks like fatherhood is a lot more complicated than we thought.

BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS Photo
BILL & BETTY BUILD A PYRAMID To Have West Coast Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS

Bill & Betty Build a Pyramid, a genre bending pilot co-written by Lisa Jill Anderson and Alex Wroten and directed by Alex Wroten, is an official selection of Dances With Films: LA and will screen at the TCL Chinese Theatres on June 24, 2023 at 2:30 pm.


More Hot Stories For You

Gia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 Hollywood Fringe FestivalGia On The Move Partners With The Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative For The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival
Satiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood FringeSatiric Comedy Revue DADDY ISSUES To Premiere At Hollywood Fringe
LisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff & More to Star in STEW at Pasadena PlayhouseLisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff & More to Star in STEW at Pasadena Playhouse
Merle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Presented by Lobby TheatreMerle Dandridge, Regina Taylor, Andre Royo & More to Star in IS GOD IS Staged Reading Presented by Lobby Theatre

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Funny Bonz, the 'Humerus' Solution
P3 Theatre Company (3/04-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Whose Line Is It Anywho?
Sierra Madre Playhouse (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TERI RALSTON WITH ALIX KOREY
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories@The Playhouse: Best of BackStory
Sierra Madre Playhouse (6/12-6/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# We Got Your Six
McCadden Place Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Thank You So Much For Coming
Broadwater Blackbox (6/03-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kids & Teens Summer Camps
The Michelle Danner Acting Studio (6/19-8/25)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You