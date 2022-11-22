Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters Announces Pageant Legacy Society: Every Plaque Tells a Story

With Giving Tuesday just around the corner, the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters celebrates the art of giving this holiday season with an opportunity to join the organization's Pageant Legacy Society. The Pageant Legacy Society began in 2020 as a way for donors to support the Festival of Arts during financially challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a way to leave a permanent mark in the Pageant's iconic Bowl in Laguna Beach. When joining the Pageant Legacy Society, members select one of the 2,600 red seats in the amphitheater to have an engraved plaque installed on it, which acknowledges their gift.

There are now 250 members in the Pageant Legacy Society. Proceeds from this campaign helps to subsidize student scholarships, cultural and education programming and operational costs. "We are very grateful for the support received so far through this program. It has been such a great pleasure meeting and talking with our Legacy members and discovering that each plaque installed has a story to tell," said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing/PR at Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach.

Seats have been reserved and named in memory of loved ones, recognition of a milestone, or a celebration of memories spent together at the Pageant of the Masters. Below are the stories behind five of the engraved plaques. Learn how you can join the Pageant Legacy Society and add your story at www.foapom.com/legacy-society.

Colin King from Highland, California requested two specific seats for his plaques to go on. His grandmother, Mary-Ann, had brought him to the Pageant of the Masters nearly every year since he was 10 years old until she passed away in 2021. "The Pageant holds a special place in both mine and my grandma's hearts. It was the last event we had attended together, so I decided to make a donation to add our names on our last seats, so we can watch the show together in spirit, in perpetuity," Colin said. Their names are engraved in plaques permanently installed into the seats they last shared together, Row H, seats 33 and 31.

Jade-Addon Hall of Redondo Beach wanted to give a truly special and memorable gift to his grandfather for his 90th birthday this past October. As big fans of the Pageant of the Masters, he had two plaques engraved with the name of his grandfather Raymond and grandmother, Lolita. His grandfather was surprised and grateful for this meaningful gift. The number 90 also holds a special significance this year for the Festival of Arts, which celebrated its 90th birthday as well in 2022!

Luciana Coutchie of Laguna Beach donated to the Pageant Legacy Society in recognition of her beloved son, LBPD Motor Officer Jon Coutchie, who died tragically on duty in 2013. Luciana picked Row M, seat 13 in the Irvine Bowl in honor of Jon's call sign M-13.

Pageant of the Masters super-fan, Julie Malino of San Diego, donated to have her name engraved alongside her significant other, Lynn Waldon. "For the last ten years we have driven up from San Diego and stayed in Laguna Beach just to see the Pageant of the Masters. When we learned about the Pageant Legacy Society, we had to get involved," shared Malone. "We wanted to be a part of something that is bigger than us and helped us feel like we're part of the larger community. To be able to leave our mark with the Pageant, and help make sure it returns year after year- it's truly the best gift there is."

Longtime supporter of the Festival and Pageant, Lois Mastrocola generously donated to reserve a block of seats in Row M of Loge Center. While some seats are engraved with names of her family members and friends, there are a few that she left blank. These plaques will be engraved with the names of her future grandchildren - the first, Chiara Loren, was added to her family this past August.

Other seats in the Irvine Bowl have been named for current and former Pageant volunteers, Laguna Beach high school graduates, local arts organizations, art lovers, patrons, family members and friends.

This holiday season, consider joining the Pageant Legacy Society and sharing your story. Tax-deductible donations begin at $500 for a seat in the Director's Tier, $1,000 for Main Tier, and $2,000 in Loge. Specific seat requests will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis. In recognition of donations, a plaque will be attached to a seat in the Irvine Bowl and the engraving will be listed in the annual souvenir program and on the Festival's website. A printable certificate is also available to gift the lucky recipient. To become a Pageant Legacy Society Member visit www.foapom.com/legacy-society.

"Dedicating a seat is a timeless gift that can enrich the life of the recipient for years to come. Your plaque will remind future audiences of your loved one, or company, and be a reflection of your personal commitment to help make the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters possible for future generations," concluded Higuchi.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, please visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.