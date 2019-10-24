Famous Naked Comedy DISROBED Returns to Hollywood

Billed as "the ultimate Southern California experience", the irreverent stage comedy "Disrobed: Why So Clothes-Minded?", notorious for not only featuring an entirely naked cast, but for requiring audiences attend the show au natural as well, is returning to Los Angeles for an ongoing residency at the Studio C Theatre - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA starting November 2, 2019.

Written by LA theatre veteran Steven Vlasak, "Disrobed" is based on and inspired by the Naturist classic "Barely Proper" by Tom Cushing, which landed on Broadway in 1970 in the "Hair" and "Oh! Calcutta!" era. This oh-so-current update is a sort of "Meet the Parents" with a twist; a bashful buttoned-up groom-to-be arrives to meet his fiancé's family, only to discover they're all Naturists (Nudists!). Produced and Directed by Brian Knudson, one of the movers and shakers behind the "Love The Body Positive" movement, and presented by Theatre Asylum and the Southern California Naturist Association, this provocative six-actor play manages to humorously challenge what tend to be accepted notions of body image, modesty and personal acceptance, while delivering a zippy, suspenseful and hilarious story. The whole thing takes place over an impending lunch, with plenty to chew on and food for thought.

While enjoying live theatre nude may not be on everyone's "face-your-fears" (or fantasy) bucket list, the show impressively and amazingly sold out its entire Hollywood Fringe Festival run in June this year, racking up rave reviews, and winning the Producers Encore! Award and a nomination for "Best Immersive Show."

Curious audience members described attending the unique theatrical event as surprisingly empowering. In a Marshal McLuhan "The medium is the message" mode, participants reported that confronting their own preconceptions to attend the outrageous and witty play was akin to walking on hot coals or broken glass, inspiring personal soul-searching, and leaving one woman "feeling extremely brave and that I could conquer the world."

Each audience member brings a clothes bag and a towel, disrobes in a changing room, then enters the theatre in their birthday suit for this unique experience. All photography is prohibited, and all cellphones are turned off and stowed. First-timers curious to take the plunge are encouraged to attend in what is a completely safe, private and contained setting.

Evening performances are scheduled for the first Saturday of every month at 11:00 pm, with the next show slated for November 2nd. Audiences are invited to linger afterwards to reflect on their experience at a cast afterparty with complimentary refreshments.

TICKETS AND INFO AT: www.DisrobedThePlay.com





