Family Puppet Show THE RAINBOW FISH Announced At The Center For The Arts

Marcus Pfister's award-winning, colorful book The Rainbow Fish comes to life with enchanting puppetry at Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $18 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about The Rainbow Fish is available by visiting mermaidtheatre.ca/rainbowfish.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's elegant new show, The Rainbow Fish, will include an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful story as well two of the author's companion tales, Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea and Opposites.

Winner of The Christopher Award, the Bologna Book Fair Critic in Erba Prize, American Booksellers Association ABBY Winner, and an IRA-CBC Children's Choice title, the sweet message of The Rainbow Fish series has resonated with children, parents, teachers, librarians, and booksellers around the world. The first of three tales introduces the most beautiful fish in the sea, whose scales shimmer in all the colors of the rainbow. He is admired-and resented-by the entire underwater world, until a clever octopus advises him to give each fish one of his scales. Further adventures follow as the Rainbow Fish finds the courage to explore the great unknown deep sea, discovering a new world with wonderful sights and friendly creatures of all shapes, sizes, and colors who are eager to make his acquaintance. The underworld wonderland is the setting for an introduction to the concept of opposites. As a fitting finale, the story ends with the most satisfying opposite of all-give and take-as the Rainbow Fish shares one of his shining scales with a friend.

Recommended for children ages 4 and up.

There will be a free, open to the public Family Art Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the performance, featuring hands-on art projects and Weisman Museum tours.

Mermaid Theatre is best known for unique stage adaptations of children's beloved literary classics, including the works of Eric Carle (The Very Hungry Caterpillar), Leo Lionni (Swimmy, Frederick, and Inch by Inch) and Sam McBratney (Guess How Much I Love You). Their innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, evocative original music, and gentle storytelling have been applauded by over six million spectators in 15 countries.

Mermaid Theatre has been in continuous operation since it was founded in 1972 in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. The company moved to the neighboring town of Windsor in 1987, and helped to revitalize the historic town's downtown business core. Their extensive headquarters encompass production studios, administrative offices, rehearsal quarters, a versatile studio, and an elegant 400-seat performance facility known as The Mermaid Imperial Performing Arts Centre (MIPAC).

Each year Mermaid presents more than 400 performances for 200,000 spectators-many of them new to the theatre experience. Mermaid regularly crosses Canada and the United States, and has represented Canada in more than a dozen countries. Recorded narration featuring outstanding International Artists facilitates performances in English, Spanish, Korean, Japanese, French, Cantonese, and Mandarin. Closer to home, Mermaid's Institute of Puppetry Arts offers puppetry instruction at both community and professional levels. The Institute's imaginative curriculum-based touring programs entertain and inform students and teachers throughout the region, as well as encourage educators to incorporate the performing arts in the teaching of science. The MIPAC Performing Arts Series attracts audiences of all ages. Many travel from nine counties to join local fans in enjoying the Family Fare program, unique to Nova Scotia.

The promotion of indigenous talent is of prime importance to the company. Mermaid Theatre's touring productions at home and abroad serve as a continuous showcase for the Atlantic Canada's performing artists, writers, directors, designers, and technicians. The company ranks among Atlantic Canada's foremost cultural employers, and is currently Canada's major exporter of theatre for family audiences. The company's choice of material is based on the belief that young people can benefit substantially both in their emotional and aesthetic development, from early exposure to literature, the arts, and the power of imagination. The company's objective is to produce work which is good theatre-entertaining, informative and stimulating to all the senses. As important is the goal of encouraging literacy and generating enthusiasm for the art of reading.

Mermaid Theatre's contributions to the local economy as well as the role they play as cultural ambassadors for Nova Scotia and for Canada have merited Export Excellence awards from both the Governments of Canada and of Nova Scotia. Mermaid Theatre is proud to have been recognized by the Canadian Arts Presenting Association (CAPACOA) with an award for Best Performing Group, and to have received the Crystal Tourism Ambassador Award from Nova Scotia's tourism industry leaders in the fall of 2008. Several of Mermaid productions have earned coveted Citations of Excellence from Union Internationale de la Marionnette - International Puppetry Association (UNIMA-USA). Mermaid Theatre continues to make theatre history, both in Nova Scotia and in Canada.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.





