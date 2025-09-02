FROM BEST OF THE FEST Comes to Victory Theatre Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join in for an unforgettable evening with some of the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival's favorite performers at From Best of the Fest.

From Best of the Fest takes place at Victory Theatre Center, 3326 W. Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505 on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 8 p.m.

The evening will be hosted by legendary R&B award-winning star Freda Payne and by actor-producer Kat Kramer.

The roster of performers includes:

VANESSA ADAMS-HARRIS in Rosa Parks. This excerpt gives a glimpse of the "Mother of the Civil Rights Movement," Ms. Rosa Parks.

LIZA DEALEY-THOMASON in Supernova. A fanciful musical excerpt that explores the need to be the hero who tries to take care of everyone else and ultimately arrives at the celebration of the joy of taking care of self.

SONA LEWIS in Kathak. A dance piece rooted in Classical Indian 14th Century Kathak tradition.

Clarinda Ross in From My Grandmother's Grandmother Unto Me. Take a trip through the mountains of Appalachia, stop on Fannie's front porch and meet her children, grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, in the tradition of mountain storytelling,

Founded in 1993 by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival holds the distinction of being the oldest Annual Solo Festival in Los Angeles celebrating powerful women performers. A critically-acclaimed international festival, LAWTF has produced over 700 extraordinary solo artists from around the globe. These multicultural and multi-disciplined performers represent diverse disciplines as theatre, dance, storytelling, performance art, performance poetry, spoken word, mime, music and song.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP