FOUR WOMEN IN RED Comes to the Victory Theatre Center

The Victory Theatre Center will present the world premiere of Four Women in Red, a provocative new play, written by Laura Shamas (Chickasaw Nation) and directed by Jeanette Harrison (Onondaga), about four resilient women searching for their missing loved ones. Opening night is set for January 17 at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, where performances continue through February 23. Three low-priced previews take place January 10, 11 and 12.



Carolyn Dunn (Tunica-Choctaw/Biloxi, Mvskoke), Harriette Feliz (Chumash), Zoey Reyes (Diné and Chicana) and Jehnean Washington (Yuchi, Seminole and Shoshone) star as four First American women desperate to find missing friends and relatives in the face of apathetic sheriffs and dwindling clues. Are their loved ones lost? Were they taken? Are they even alive? This moving new play celebrates the power of community as the four women seek answers against all odds. Their roller coaster journey involves mystery, grief, prayer and moments of sudden joy.



Indigenous women are currently facing an epidemic of violence, with some of the highest rates of physical and sexual violence in the nation.



“Women and girls are disappearing, and no one will look for them,” says Victory Theatre Center producing artistic director Maria Gobetti. “It’s horrifying.”



“It breaks my heart,” says Shamas. “I wrote this play to raise awareness about this very real crisis. Congressional hearings were held last month to try to address some of these issues, but most Americans are unaware of this horrible ongoing emergency, and we must take action.”



Four Women in Red was first developed by Native Voices, the only Actors’ Equity theater company in the country dedicated to developing and producing new plays by Native artists. Written during the pandemic for a virtual Native Voices Short Play Festival, an expanded, full-length version was selected for the 2022 Native Voices Festival of New Plays. The Victory’s world premiere production, championed by Gobetti and board members Zilah Mendoza, Donna Preacher-Hall and Herb Hall, marks the first time a play developed by Native Voices has been produced by another Los Angeles theater. The play is the recipient of a prestigious Los Angeles New Play Project (LANPP) grant. In addition, the production is supported in part by a Burbank Community Arts Grant.



“Four Women in Red exposes an issue that touches nearly every Native family, yet one that most people are completely unaware of,” explains Harrison. “Deb Haaland, currently Secretary of the Interior under Biden—the first Native woman ever appointed to a cabinet position—has started the Missing and Murdered Unit (MMU), so this is a particular moment in history. If we can let people know the true impact of programs like this, it may help.”



The creative team for Four Women in Red includes Costume Designer Lorna Bowen (Muscogee Creek Nation, Seminole and Cherokee); lighting designer Grayson Basina (Ojibwe); production designer Evan Bartoletti; sound designer Jose Medrano Velazquez; graphic designer Nipinet Landsem (Ojibwe and Michif, descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and a citizen of the Manitoba Métis Federation); dramaturg Gail Bryson; and photographer Tim Sullens. The associate producer is Lisa Lokelani Lechuga and the stage manager is Ngan Ho-Lemoine. Maria Gobetti and Evan Bartoletti produce.

