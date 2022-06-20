FISHNET IMPROV Comes to The Pack Theater

The Pack Theater will present new house team, FISHNET! This exciting new improv show plays the first and third Wednesday of every month. All performances will be held at the Pack Theater, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., in Hollywood, CA. For more information or ticket reservations, please visit bit.ly/3PVgEiw

Fishnet Improv consists of an entirely improvised show based on an audience suggestion. Featuring performers from the nation's leading pre-covid theaters including the Groundlings, Second City, iO, iO West, and the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. The performers have formed an ensemble in a concurrent and post COVID world to bring audiences live in-person comedy every other Wednesday, 8:00, at the Pack Theater, fully improvised and made up on the spot, created in the moment, never to be seen again.

The FISHNET ensemble includes Katherine Bourne Taylor, Sean Godsey, Paul Heredia, Sabrina Christine Johnson, Emily Markoe, Stefan Schuette, Mike Skerrett, and Lilliana Winkworth.

Performances of FISHNET are

1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month @ 8:00 PM; Including July 6th & 20th, August 3rd & 17th, September 7th and 21st

The Pack Theater (The Ruby @ The Complex), 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA (Santa Monica & Wilcox)

Tickets are $7

To reserve tickets, please visit bit.ly/3PVgEiw/