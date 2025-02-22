FANCY NANCY, THE MUSICAL to Return to Chance Theater in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chance Theater will present Fancy Nancy, The Musical, the stage adaptation of the best-selling book series by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser. The 2012 play by Susan DiLallo (book and lyrics) and Danny Abosch (music) is suited for all age groups.

Fancy Nancy, The Musical follows Nancy and her friends Bree, Rhonda, Wanda, and Lionel as they prepare to perform in their very first show—Deep Sea Dances. Nancy is positive (that's fancy for "100 percent sure") that she and Bree will be picked to be mermaids. But when another girl wins the coveted role, Nancy is stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Can she bring her signature fancy flair to a role she doesn't want?

Chance Theater first staged Fancy Nancy: The Musical in 2015, and it was an instant hit. Due to overwhelming audience demand, the show has returned several times, most recently in 2024.

When asked what excites her most about bringing the show back, director Laura Hathaway shared, “There are always young audience members who have never been to a live show before. Seeing Nancy and her friends and getting to meet them is something these audiences are so excited about. Plus, the show is a delight for young and adult audiences alike.”

Hathaway explains the show's enduring popularity: “At the end of the day, Nancy learns a lesson about being a kind and supportive friend. Whether you like sports or mermaids or eating snacks, being true to who you are is the fanciest thing you can do! You don't have to be the star to be fancy—you find fanciness inside of you and let it shine through what you do. I just love that.”

After each performance, hang out with the cast, get their autographs, and take photos with Nancy and her friends! You can complete your fancy look with a boa and an extra-fancy “mermaid lagoon” slushie.

Joining Laura Hathaway on the design team for Fancy Nancy: The Musical are music director Robyn Manion (“Edges”), scenic designer Megan Hill (“A Charlie Brown Christmas”), production designer Masako Tobaru (“Striking 12”), associate Costume Designer Gwen Sloan (“Fancy Nancy”), and stage manager Ben Green (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”).

The cast of Fancy Nancy: The Musical will feature a mix of newcomers and returning actors – Jillian Batt (“Fancy Nancy”) and Kristin Cortines (“Fancy Nancy, Splendiferous Christmas”) share the role of Nancy; Juliet Parker (“Fancy Nancy”) and Zoe Godfrey-Grinage (“Fancy Nancy”) share the role of Bree; Grace Buzzini (Chance Debut) and Maegan Hood (Chance Debut) play Wanda; Fiona Burrows (“Fancy Nancy”) and Brooke Halliday (Chance Debut) play Rhonda; Matt Takahashi (“A Charlie Brown Christmas”) and Elijah Douglas (“Fancy Nancy”) share the role of Lionel; and Katelyn Spurgin (“Fancy Nancy, Splendiferous Christmas”) and Haley Catherine (“Fancy Nancy”) will share the role of Mrs. Clancy.

SPECIAL EVENTS & ACCESSIBILITY

Announcing Fancy Nancy Birthday Parties: Celebrate Your Child's Special Day in the Fanciest Way Possible! Now you can host a Fancy Nancy birthday party at Chance Theater! For just $45 per person, your party includes a ticket to Fancy Nancy, The Musical, one hour in a private party room after the show, signed playbills, food and drinks, a special visit from Fancy Nancy, and more. For more information, visit ChanceTheater.com/fancy2025.

Pay-What-You-Can Performances: Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM; and all performances at 4:30 PM on Saturday, March 29, Sunday, March 30, Saturday, April 5, Sunday, April 6, Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13, 2025.

SaverTIX: Discounted tickets available for every performance

Relaxed Performances: Specially designed for audience members who may benefit from a more flexible theater environment. Adjustments are made to sound, lighting, and audience expectations to create an inclusive experience. Dates: Saturday, April 5 at 11:00 AM, and Saturday, April 12 at 1:30 PM.

