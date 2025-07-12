Exclusive: First Look at FROZEN at 5-Star Theatricals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



5-Star Theatricals brings the smash-hit Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical to life at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, running through July 20, 2025.

Featuring music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen is based on the beloved Disney film and features all the fan-favorite songs like “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Love Is an Open Door,” alongside new material written exclusively for the stage. The original Broadway production was helmed by Michael Grandage and produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.

The Thousand Oaks production will be directed by Yvette Lawrence, with musical direction by Anthony Lucca and choreography by Cheryl Baxter.

A magical story of sisterhood, love, and self-empowerment, Frozen tells the tale of royal sisters Elsa and Anna as they discover the power of family and the strength within themselves. With breathtaking visuals, heartwarming characters, and soaring music, this is a theatrical event perfect for audiences of all ages.

The Cast of Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical features: Ellie Smith as “Princess

Anna,” Monika Peña as “Princess Elsa,” Landen Starkman as “Olaf,” Frankie Zabilka as

“Hans,” Sawyer Patterson as “Kristoff,” Sebastian Guerrero as “Sven,” Travis Joe Dixon

as “Duke of Weselton,” Javier Garcia as “Oaken/Bishop/Ensemble,” Amy Sorensen as

“Young Anna,” Catherine Last as “Young Elsa,” Ceron Jones as “Pabbie/Ensemble,” Jodi

Marks as “Bulda/Ensemble,” Richie Ferris as “King Agnarr/Ensemble,” and Eleen Hsu-

Wentland as “Queen Iduna/Ensemble.” The Ensemble will also feature (in alphabetical

order): Amanda Aceves-Lopez, Aaron Michael-Rees Camitses, Samaha Angelikah “Jelly”

Chun, Luc Clopton, Jeff Garrido, Chloe Johnson, Lielle Kaidar, Melissa Musial, Micah

Nicholson, Matthew Smith, Spencer Williams and Rasha Willes. The Youth Ensemble are

(in alphabetical order): Zander Chin, Ava Giselle Field, Charlee Marie, Madison North,

Conor Noson and Sophia Sedik.

Photo Credit: Veronica Slavin

Richie Ferris, Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt, (with bottom row) Catherine Last and Amy Sorensen and the company Ellie Smith, Sawyer Patterson and Frankie Zabilka Monika Peña and Travis Joe Dixon

Cast of Frozen

Monika Peña

Javier Garcia and Cast of Frozen

Monika Peña and Ellie Smith Ceron Jones, Sawyer Patterson, Matthew Smith Ellie Smith and Frankie Zabilka

Ellie Smith and Sawyer Patterson

