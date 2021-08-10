Erin Fowler Movement Presents EGG As Part of Hollywood Fringe Festival

Having won a Best Weekly Dance Award at the 2021 Adelaide Fringe, multiple 5-star reviews and a sell-out season, Erin Fowler's wildly popular EGG is debuting in the Hollywood Fringe Festival as part of the Black Box Live: From Australia season.

Single, 32, and with her biological clock ticking, Erin's eggs - according to a Facebook ad - are "dying off." For $15k she could freeze them, but are there other options? Does she even want a child? Is she just buying into social pressures and guilt-laden marketing? By the time she makes a choice, will it already be too late?

EGG is a hilarious, topical, and moving solo work from award-winning performer Erin Fowler (Best Dance, 2019 & Made in Adelaide, 2020), directed by illustrious clown Hew Parham. Combining dance, clowning, some bagpipes, a cheeky life-sized egg and a pulsating 80s soundtrack, EGG questions all things fertility and motherhood in a powerful exploration of how we make (and live with) the big decisions in life.

The show was due to stream from The Bakehouse Theatre (Kaurna Country, Adelaide, South Australia) but due to Covid restrictions, Erin is no longer able to perform the show in front of a live audience. After discussions with the Hollywood Fringe office, EGG will still be shown as a part of this year's digital offerings. The show headlined HKP's award-winning livestream season, Black Box Live, in March 2021, and had 5 livestreamed performances after extending the sold-out season. Footage of one show - filmed in one take in front of a live audience - will be broadcast into Hollywood in accordance with the #HFF21 #BlackBoxLiveAU season schedule.

The broadcast will be introduced live from Kaurna Country, Adelaide, South Australia at 8pm Pacific Daylight Time (or 12.30pm in Adelaide, one day in the future).

