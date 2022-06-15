El Portal Theatre Presents Triple Threat Weekend Music Festival Next Month

El Portal Theatre in association with 3000 miles Off-Broadway presents TRIBUTE FEST featuring BOHEMIAN QUEEN, KISSED ALIVE, and JIM CURRY featuring the music of John Denver for three separate performances on Friday, July 22 at 8pm, Saturday, July 23 at 8pm and Sunday, July 24 at 7pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

These three remarkable Tribute performances are not to be missed, join us for one, two, or all three! Each band performs only once over the weekend, so book your seats now! BOHEMIAN QUEEN Friday, July 22 at 8pm, KISSED ALIVE Saturday, July 23 at 8pm, and JIM CURRY sings the Music of JOHN DENVER Sunday, July 24 at 7pm. Tickets range from $39 - $49 and can be purchased online at www.elportaltheatre.com or over the phone at 818-508-4200.

BOHEMIAN QUEEN

Friday, July 22 at 8pm

Bohemian Queen comprises Los Angeles's finest players and voices, coming together to bring to life a classic catalog of songs and melodies and to deliver the same level of detailed showmanship that has dazzled arenas and stadiums.

Five top-tier music industry professionals with coast-to-coast resumes on a mission to be the world's best and most passionate tribute to Queen. Many tributes to Queen put a heavier emphasis on the contributions of Freddie Mercury, but any great band is larger than the sum of its parts, which is why this tribute to Queen showcases a truly cohesive unit, displaying the unique, dynamic musicianship and showmanship of all the classic Queen members. Faithfully performing hit after hit, Bohemian Queen delivers a vibrant, energetic set that offers venues and events a recognizable brand with globally-known classics performed as only this band of road and studio-tested professionals and Queen lovers can.

Vocalist - Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock TV series)

Guitarist - Steve Zukowsky (Sheer Heart Attack, Led Zeppelin, Zeppelin USA, Acoustic Graffiti, Dog N Butterfly)

Bassist - Aaron Samson (Odin, George Lynch, Steven Adler, Bullet Boys, John 5)

Drummer - Glenn Jost (Relove, Bostyx., house band on Ally McBeal TV show)

Keyboardist - Victor Bender (Juanes, Sheer Heart Attack, Bostyx)

"I would describe the Bohemian Queen as the world's most passionate tribute to Queen. I promise you will have the time of your life at our show!" - Paulie Z

KISSED ALIVE

Saturday, July 23 at 8pm

2022 is the 10th Anniversary of KISSED ALIVE's Tribute to KISS, and they show no signs of slowing down! The band's July 23rd concert at El Portal Theatre is their 1st performance in Hollywood since the beginning of the pandemic, and they can't wait to be back!!!

KISSED ALIVE brings the full KISS Concert Experience with costumes, makeup, a stage show & 40 years of ROCK & ROLL. KISSED ALIVE honors this legacy by performing material from the band's entire catalog- from the 1st album to its most recent releases!

You will see the classic costumed characters - Casey Trask as The Spaceman, Mike Russell as The Demon, Vinnie J as The Starchild & Jason Lee as The Catman! With the lighted KISS sign flashing & KISS ARMY Banners flying above the stage, the band takes you on a journey through KISSTORY!



The band was started by Jason Beckwith and debuted in April 2012, headlining the outdoor stage at Las Vegas' Fremont Street playing to a few thousand people each night, while images of the band flew on the 5 block-long video screen overhead. Since then, they've returned seven times for an annual outdoor concert on the Las Vegas Strip, where over 30,000 people see them in one evening!!!

"We are truly honored to be performing at the El Portal Theatre! Having been around since the era of silent movies, it's a bona fide piece of Hollywood history!" -Jason Beckwith

Jim Curry's Tribute to the Music of John Denver

Sunday, July 24 at 7pm

JIM CURRY returns to El Portal Theatre, back by popular demand! The music of the late JOHN DENVER, like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Join acclaimed performer JIM CURRY for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage.

Tribute artist Jim Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver's music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today's top performer of Denver's vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

Jim's uncanny ability to mirror John's voice and clean-cut look takes you back to the time when "Rocky Mountain High" "Sunshine" "Calypso" and "Annie's Song" topped the charts, and his popular music had the heartfelt message of caring for the earth and caring for each other.

"As John Denver's former drummer and percussionist, working with Jim Curry has kept alive for me how it was playing with John. Jim has stayed true to John's music and vision. It is a pleasure working with Jim and Anne Curry." - Richie Gajate Garcia

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.