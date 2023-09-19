El Capitan Theatre Will Host Special Engagements of THE LION KING and MOANA Celebrating The Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary

Continuing the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with special engagements of eight classic films, the seventh and eighth features in the celebration are Disney’s The Lion King and Disney’s Moana. Tickets are now on sale.



The limited engagement for The Lion King is on Thursday October 5th at 7:00pm and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.



The limited engagement for Moana is on Thursday October 19th at 7:00pm and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.



Tickets are on sale now at Click Here and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP