El Capitan Theatre Presents Disney And Pixar's ONWARD March 5-22

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents a special engagement of Disney and Pixar's ONWARD, March 5 to March 22, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Sound Technology. Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com, by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 and at The El Capitan Theatre box office and on FANDANGO https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.



Exclusively at the El Capitan Theatre BETWEEN March 5th - 22nd, 2020, Guests will see Ian and Barley from ONWARD live on the El Capitan Theatre Stage. Guests may also take photos and create unforgettable memories at the ONWARD Mural Wall in the El Capitan Theatre Lobby. In addition, Guests will see *a real-life version of GUINEVERE, Barley's groovy purple van, a.k.a. his mighty steed. Guests are invited take photos with Guinevere in front of the El Capitan Theatre! *schedule subject to change



On February 29th at 1:00pm El Capitan Theatre Guests will be among the first to see the movie at a special Leap Day Advance Screening of Disney and Pixar's ONWARD. In addition to watching the movie early, all Advance Screening guests will receive a commemorative ONWARD pin, ONWARD drawstring backpack, as well as a reserved seat, V.I.P. popcorn (46 oz.), and a 20 oz. bottled drink. Tickets to the special Advance Screening are $16 per Adult V.I.P., and $13 per Child V.I.P.



Disney and Pixar's ONWARD show times on Thursday, March 5 are 7:00PM and 9:50PM. From Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 22 show times are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:50PM daily. (Show times and dates are subject to change).

There are special group rates for Disney and Pixar's ONWARD of $10 for parties of 20 or more. Also during the run of Disney and Pixar's ONWARD, the El Capitan Theatre will offer Red Carpet & Premiere Party Packages that include Ghirardelli treats in the HOLLYWOOD ROOM.



HARD ROCK CAFE MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE: $40.00 per person. Each ticket package includes reserved seat (no concessions) to see the movie at The El Capitan Theatre, and a meal at Hard Rock Café. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days). This offering is available for all showtimes March 5, 2020 - March 22, 2020. Guests will choose one entrée from special Hard Rock Cafe menu at the time of their seating. Tax & gratuity included. Does not include alcohol - guests can purchase and pay on their own.



For more information on all groups and birthday parties, as well as movie and meal package, please call 818-845-3110.



TINY TOT TUESDAY: The El Capitan Theatre will also host a very special Tiny Tot Tuesday for the first show every Tuesday during the run of Disney and Pixar's ONWARD. During these special screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way-with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels.





When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley's epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys' fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior - aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) - and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.







