El Capitan Announces Trivia Event OSCARS EDITION, April 22

Gather in front of your small screens for big screen fun and trivia about Academy Award nominated movies, past and present! You bring your team, Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre will bring the trivia... and some signature El Capitan movie magic!

Like all good El Capitan Theatre events, guests are encouraged to decide on a team name and dress in movie themed or Disney attire. The El Capitan Theatre's live hosts will share the questions and interact with the guests online. You can play along by entering your answers into an app.

Players must purchase a ticket in advance to participate. Registration fee is $10 per email address and is available now for the April 22nd Trivia Night. Registration will close at 3:00pm PT on April 22nd and the Trivia program will start at 6:30pm PT.

Watch the Oscars Live Sunday, April 25th 8ET | 5PM on ABC.