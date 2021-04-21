Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

El Capitan Announces Trivia Event OSCARS EDITION, April 22

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre will bring the trivia… and some signature El Capitan movie magic!   

Apr. 21, 2021  

El Capitan Announces Trivia Event OSCARS EDITION, April 22

Gather in front of your small screens for big screen fun and trivia about Academy Award nominated movies, past and present! You bring your team, Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre will bring the trivia... and some signature El Capitan movie magic!

Like all good El Capitan Theatre events, guests are encouraged to decide on a team name and dress in movie themed or Disney attire. The El Capitan Theatre's live hosts will share the questions and interact with the guests online. You can play along by entering your answers into an app.

Players must purchase a ticket in advance to participate. Registration fee is $10 per email address and is available now for the April 22nd Trivia Night. Registration will close at 3:00pm PT on April 22nd and the Trivia program will start at 6:30pm PT.

Watch the Oscars Live Sunday, April 25th 8ET | 5PM on ABC.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Future Broadway Star Mug
Broadway Strong T-Shirt (First Design)
Break A Leg Mug

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
Latino Theatre Company Seeks Submissions for Digital ENCUENTRO Latinx Theater Festival Photo

Latino Theatre Company Seeks Submissions for Digital ENCUENTRO Latinx Theater Festival

Impro Theatre and Company of Angels Collaborate on EASTSIDE NOIR Photo

Impro Theatre and Company of Angels Collaborate on EASTSIDE NOIR

Casting Director Rich Delia Announced for The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series Photo

Casting Director Rich Delia Announced for The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series

Los Angeles County Department Of Mental Health Hosts WE RISE 2021 Photo

Los Angeles County Department Of Mental Health Hosts WE RISE 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!
  • Cape Fear Regional Theatre Will Reopen in May With MURDER FOR TWO
  • Cape Fear Regional Theatre Announces One-On-One Classes