Educational Theatre Association to Honor Bernadette Peters

The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) will honor award-winning actress Bernadette Peters at the non-profit's annual 'Thespians Go Hollywood' benefit, which raises awareness and funds for theatre programs in underserved schools across the country.

'Thespians Go Hollywood' is set for Monday evening, November 18, 2019 at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. Now in its fourth year, this annual benefit supports theatre education programs for schools in need by bringing together film, theatre, and television professionals with current high school students in a cabaret show that is entertaining, inspiring and not-to-be-missed.

The co-chairs of Thespians Go Hollywood 2019 are Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, and film and television producer Neil Meron. Distinguished members of the host committee include: Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, John Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Nia Vardalos, and Renee Zellweger. The festivities will be hosted by Nia Vardalos and John Stamos. Performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Peters will be honored with the inaugural Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award which recognizes an individual who has dedicated their life to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come. The award is named after the late producer Craig Zadan, who received the award posthumously in 2018 along with his producing partner Neil Meron.

In announcing the award, ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald said, "It is an incredible honor to recognize Bernadette Peters who has impacted all areas of the American entertainment industry, setting the highest artistic standards and inspiring countless young people across her many appearances in the theatre and on concert stages, in film, and on television."

Described as a theatre legend, Bernadette Peters' stardom doesn't end at the footlights. She has been in 17 films, began her career at age nine on television, and hasn't stopped yet. In addition to numerous Grammy-winning Broadway cast albums, she also has recorded six solo albums, and is a children's book author. Bernadette Peters has won three Tony Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, a Golden Globe Award, as well as nominations for several Emmy Awards.

The evening will raise funds for ETF, which provides essential financial support to enhance excellence in theatre education and to expand access to school theatre programs for every child, putting them on a more positive life path. ETF is the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association, which is the home of the International Thespian Society, an honorary organization active at more than 5,000 schools, that has inducted more than 2.4 million theatre students since its founding in 1929.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





