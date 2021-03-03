EST/LA Annual Festival Goes Digital

Determined not to let a global pandemic halt their dedication to playwrights, EST/LA's annual festival of short scripts is back with a twist! Due to the times, the traditional one-act festival has transformed into EST/LA's first ever Digital Shorts Festival! They have specially curated four programs of zany, brave, and thoughtful screenplays that embrace the theatrical and the digital.

It's not quite film, or television, or even Zoom! Bree Pavey and Tor Brown, the technicians who engineer the magic, call it "digital theatre." Through their guidance, EST/LA's actors, writers, and directors learned to inventively use cutting edge online broadcasting software in order to realize their visions.



The result... a digital theatre experience like no other! Purchase a ticket now at estlosangeles.org and watch your desired program on your own time - no need to rush down the 405 at rush hour. Passion and art

prevail @estlosangeles.