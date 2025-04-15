EMILY GOGLIA PRESENTS THE LIMELIGHT CLUB Debuts at Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club debuts at Bar Lubitsch on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood on Monday, April 21, at 8pm. Goglia’s accompanist is Pete White. The evening will also feature special guests Abigail Barlow (songwriter/composer of Moana 2, Maureen in Rent, Natalie in Next to Normal); Clayton Farris (Maxxine/A24, Weapons–Warner Bros., viral content creator), Juliette Goglia (CSI, NCIS, Disney Channel); and Laura Schein (book & lyrics and Smize in Emojiland off-Broadway, Ragtime National Tour, 911: Lonestar).

Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles in her monthly residency, now at Bar Lubitsch. Join her for a delicious cocktail and a fresh new show every month filled with your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories, comedy, and an ever-changing roster of guests ranging from LA’s top singers to Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.

Emily Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run of her award-winning solo show STAGES in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has been seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (both for 5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums.

Pete White is originally from the UK, where his credits as a music director include Kinky Boots (West End premiere and the Grammy-nominated West End cast album, and Associate Music Supervisor for productions in Tokyo and Melbourne), Les Misérables (UK/European and US 25th Anniversary Tours), Hairspray (UK Tour), Legally Blonde (UK Tour), and Avenue Q (West End Assistant Music Director). He now lives in Los Angeles and current projects include Musical Director/Co-Orchestrator for the upcoming pop musical Salem, and music producer for Aimie Atkinson (original cast of Six).

