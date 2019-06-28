Duff Goldman To Host First Ever Kids Cake Decorating Competition At Duff's Cakemix

Duff's Cakemix is hosting its first ever Kids Cake Decorating Competition judged by Duff and Geof Manthorne (Ace of Cakes). Duff's Cakemix (DCM) is a do-it-yourself cake and cupcake decorating studio, founded by Food Network personality, Duff Goldman. The company currently operates three locations in the greater LA area - West Hollywood, Pasadena, and Tarzana - and is in the process of opening a fourth, in El Segundo.



A soul-nourishing escape from the hustle and bustle of modern life, DCM is a space for spontaneous creative outings, birthday parties, team building activities, corporate events, and charity events. Customers select from an offering of pre-baked cakes and cupcakes, build their kits with colorful frosting, fondant and candies, and then bring their creative vision to life.

We allow customers to focus on the most creative part of cake-making - the decorating! Regardless of skill level, Team Duff is there to inspire the super hero cake decorator in all of us, à la the artists featured in Duff's TV series, Ace of Cakes. Guests walk away with a delicious, one-of-a-kind creation to enjoy at home with family or friends, or to share as a personalized gift. When it comes to design, the sky is the limit - from pop culture inspired rainbow unicorns or holiday themes, to any special occasion, from bachelorette parties to graduations.

Team Duff can also bring the party offsite to bars or restaurants, private residences, offices or public spaces. Customers can walk in or make a reservation in advance, which is encouraged on weekends and holidays. In addition to serving as a venue for all kinds of celebrations, the studio hosts an on-going array of cake decorating classes, workshops and kids camps.

KIDS CAKE DECORATING COMPETITION EVENT DETAILS:



Dates and Locations:



Duff's Cakemix - El Segundo - opening July 8th!

Wednesday, July 10th

2:00-4:30pm

710 S Allied Way (N of intersection of Rosecrans and Sepulveda)

El Segundo, CA 90245

424-277-2811

Elsegundo@duffscakemix.com

Public transport: 125 bus to PCH / Park



Duff's Cakemix - Tarzana

Thursday, July 11th

1:30-4:00pm

18734 Ventura Blvd. (E of Crebs Ave and Ventura Blvd)

Tarzana, CA 91356

818-626-3344

Tarzana@duffscakemix.com

Public transport: 150 bus to Ventura / Burbank



Duff's Cakemix - Pasadena

Sunday, July 14th

1:30-4:00pm

165 South De Lacey Ave. (S of Dayton and De Lacey)

Pasadena, CA 91105

626-249-0500

Pasadena@duffscakemix.com

Public transport: Metro gold line to Del Mar station



Price:

Tickets are $100/contestant

The event is limited to kids 17 and under and one chaperone.



Prizes:

1st place - party for up to 18 guests, $1,314 value

2nd place - party for up to 12 guests, $876 value

3rd place - party for up to 6 guest $438 value



Company website:

www.duffscakemix.com



Event website:

https://duffscakemix.eventbrite.com





