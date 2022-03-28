Do LaB Reveals Artist Lineup For 2022 Stage At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

Today, creators of Lightning in a Bottle Festival and immersive art leaders, Do LaB have announced the 2022 artist lineup for their iconic stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15-17 and 22-24. Do LaB has established itself as an essential facet of the Coachella experience, widely known for its interactive crowd environment and the colorful structures of its transcendent stage along with the celebrated acts that perform on it.

Do LaB perennially brings in legendary electronic acts alongside next generation rising stars. Familiar favorites will take center stage, such as electronic trio and Do LaB regulars The Glitch Mob, pioneering UK producer and DJ Skream, Brazilian artist and worldwide collaborator Vintage Culture, a DJ set by British producer and songwriter Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and Nitti Gritti & Party Favor's house project SIDEPIECE.

These names will collide with the best of what's next including New Jersey sensation and club queen UNIIQU3, influential electronic prodigy Moore Kismet, rising star and emergent Dirtybird favorite Nala, ascendent house and techno producer HoneyLuv, electronic R&B and soul singer-songwriter Life on Planets, and many more.

Do LaB's stage will also showcase the more avant-garde and experimental sides of electronic, a style of curation that has always been prominent at both their Coachella environment and flagship Lightning in a Bottle Festival. This year they host mysterious electronic project Deathpact, North London outfit and forward-thinking production duo Ivy Lab, the lo-fi house stylings of DJ Boring, cross-genre singer-songwriter and producer Mindchatter, and innovative trap and hip-hop focused producer Holly.

The lineup is also sprinkled with artists close to the brand, including past Do LaB players and artists with both past and upcoming connection to their Lightning in a Bottle festival. This includes veteran super producer and tastemaker Justin Martin, a DJ set by electropop singer-songwriter and musician Elohim, past LIB artists Patricio, Red Giant Project, Hunter Legitt, as well as upcoming LIB performers such as Austin Millz, Coco & Breezy, Elephant Heart and more.

Those who have been a part of the Do LaB experience in the past will know that surprise guests will make appearances at the stage during each night of both weekends. Some appearances seen in past years have included the likes of Skrillex, Richie Hawtin, Major Lazer, Bob Moses, Bonobo, RÜFÜS DU SOL and more.

Do LaB is again set to make its contribution to the Polo Fields with their renowned stage environment, consisting of interactive environments and unique structures that exhibit and celebrate the brand's ethos of human connection, art as a transformative experience, and environmental sustainability.

The thrilling and interactive Do LaB experience at Coachella is another example of what the brand has in store for this year, including the return of their premiere multifaceted boutique festival Lightning in a Bottle. The five day experience fuses a forward-thinking musical lineup, immersive art installations, and cause-driven educational and yoga programming within a sprawling lakeside venue in beautiful Buena Vista Lake, California. Lightning in a Bottle's 2022 musical programming includes marquee genre-crossing names such as Glass Animals, Kaytranada, GRiZ, Big Wild, CloZee, Ekali, G Jones b2b Eprom, GoldLink, Black Coffee, Four Tet, Seth Troxler, Maya Jane Coles, Jon Hopkins, and more.

Do LaB at Coachella 2022 Lineup:

Weekend One (A-Z)

Balkan Bump

Casmalia

Chloé Caillet

CID

Coco & Breezy

Deathpact

Duskus

Elephant Heart

Holly

Life On Planets

Major League DJz

Nala

Prospa

QRTR

Rebecca Black & Friends (DJ Set)

Rochelle Jordan

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)

UNIIQU3

Weekend Two (A-Z)

Andre Power

Austin Millz

DJ Boring

Elohim (DJ Set)

Esta

HoneyLuv

Hunter Legitt

Ivy Lab

Justin Martin

Mary Droppinz

Mindchatter

Moore Kismet

OTDE

Patricio

Red Giant Project

Rinzen

Sainte Vie

Sasha Marie

SIDEPIECE

Skream

Sweet Like Chocolate

The Glitch Mob

Vintage Culture

Yulia Niko