Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE Will Be Screened at El Capitan Theatre Beginning This Month

Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Disney's "Jungle Cruise" July 30 through August 10, 2021, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM Laser Projection & Dolby Atmos Audio Technology. Guests can take a picture at a "Jungle Cruise" themed photo op and see iconic costumes from the movie.



There will be a special Opening Night Fan Event on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 PM. Guests will be among the first to see "Jungle Cruise" and each ticket includes reserved seating, 1 DOLE Whip, 1 bottled beverage (20oz) and an Opening Night Fan Event Souvenir Credential with Lanyard. Tickets for this special opportunity are $40.00 per person no matter of age.



There is a special offer for D23 Gold Members. Show your valid D23 Gold Member Card and receive 1 complimentary 1.25oz red and white box of popcorn, 1 complimentary 20oz bottled beverage and 1 "Jungle Cruise" Skipper Hat (while supplies last).



Daily showtimes for Disney's "Jungle Cruise" starting Friday, July 30 are 12:00PM, 3:30PM, 7:00PM and 10:30PM. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for this engagement are reserved: Mon. - Thurs.: $22 Adult, $18 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+).



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures to its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting the El Capitan Theatre. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/