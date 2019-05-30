Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY Opens At The Grove Theatre Friday, May 31

The Grove Theatre is excited to announce the opening of Disney's Freaky Friday on Friday, May 31st, directed by Frank Minano.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again before the Mom's wedding. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic.

By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Running through June 23rd, tickets are $38, 33 and 28 for Adults and $20 for Children/students and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove box office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





