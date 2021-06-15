Devendra Banhart Added To The Ford Lineup; Single Tickets On Sale Today

Musically omnivorous singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart has been added to The Ford's recently announced 2021 summer season.

Making his debut at The Ford, LA-based Banhart has made a career of absorbing an incredibly broad range of musical styles.

Over the course of ten studio albums, the singer-songwriter has forged an idiosyncratic but instantly recognizable sound.

Single tickets for the entire summer season at The Ford are available from 10am on June 15 at www.theford.com or at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office from noon to 6pm Tuesday through Saturday. The Ford Box Office opens two hours before showtime during the season.