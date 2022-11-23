Debbie Allen Dance Academy Presents HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 23, 2022  

Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) presents its award-winning production of "Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" this holiday season from December 1 - 4, 2022.

On hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, documented in the 2020 Netflix movie "Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker," and presented drive-in style in 2021, this year marks the family spectacular's highly-anticipated grand return to full production live stage performances.

A charming reimagining of the holiday classic, the story of "Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" starts on Christmas Eve as The Johnsons host a grand party. The Christmas gifts are shared and young Kara receives a Nutcracker filled with her favorite: hot chocolate. She falls asleep and the journey begins when the Nutcracker comes alive!

Three wise cracking mice from New York City - Harvey, Schmink, and Buckey, who go by "The Real Rat Pack" - then take over the story. Kara travels to many new lands of wonder - from Candy Cane Land, Egypt, the Indian Rainforest/Bollywood, to Jazzland, Russia, and the Land of the Kimono Dolls. With dazzling music and costumes - and stunning choreography showcasing jazz, modern dance, hip-hop, and ballet - this is a holiday theater experience that all ages will enjoy.

This year, guests can extend their "Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" experience at Kara's Tea. Held before each matinee performance, the tea includes storytelling with Debbie Allen, catered tea, photos with cast members, and a chance to win the Fairy Queen's pointe shoes.

Schedule and Ticket Prices

  • Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. *(Kara's Tea from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m. *(Kara's Tea from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.)

Show tickets start at $75. Tickets to Kara's Tea prior to matinees performances are $30 (sold separately).

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

For ticket information please visit: www.debbieallendanceacademy.com.

The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is committed to expanding the reach of dance and performing arts to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of thousands of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area, across the country and around the world. DADA has become renowned for its faculty, furthering the art of dance, especially among the disenfranchised Black and Latino communities, and the artists who have emerged from the facility. The organization's success is built on the principle that the character, education and creativity ignited through arts education are invaluable to individual achievement and our success as a nation.




