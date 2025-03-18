David Wiener And Dr. Anita Friedman To Be Honored By The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Western Region Tribute Dinner will honor Dr. Anita Friedman and David Wiener, a Holocaust survivor, with the Museum's National Leadership Award for their long-standing work to keep Holocaust memory alive through education. Together, we can reach new generations with the timely lessons of this history to inspire action today.

The event features Dr. Rebecca Erbelding, a Museum historian who helped uncover the truth about a group of photographs showing how the Nazis at Auschwitz spent their leisure time. The acclaimed, new play "Here There Are Blueberries" tells the true story of these rare photographs in the Museum's collection-revealing a side of life at the notorious concentration camp kept secret for decades. She is the protagonist of the play, which is a 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist, inspired by the photo album in the Museum's collection.

"I knew that there was something interesting and historically valuable about the album from the beginning. ... So many different offices at the Museum worked together to solve the mystery of this album," says Erbelding.

The program host will be Melvin Robert, recently announced "KTLA Morning News" Entertainment Anchor and Reporter, previous Co-Anchor "Good Day LA" on KTTV and Senior Correspondent/Weekend Co-Host "Extra." Melvin Robert is an Emmy, Golden Mike, and L.A. Press Club award-winning journalist.

The 2025 Western Region National Leadership Award honorees:

· Dr. Anita Friedman is the board president of the Koret Foundation and the executive director of Jewish Family and Children's Services (JFCS) in the San Francisco Bay area. The child of Holocaust survivors, she also works as a filmmaker, community leader, clinical and organizational psychology specialist, and expert on the Holocaust and genocide education. Her many philanthropic endeavors reflect the Museum's mission of advancing Holocaust education and remembrance.

· David Wiener, Holocaust survivor, was born on May 30, 1926, in Łódź, Poland. He endured life in the Warsaw ghetto, forced labor, and deportation to Auschwitz-all before the age of 20. After immigrating to the United States in 1946, he became a successful real estate developer. He has a long-standing commitment to supporting the Museum and other organizations that educate about the dangers of antisemitism and hate today.

"We are deeply honored to recognize Dr. Anita Friedman and David Wiener for their outstanding dedication to Holocaust education, remembrance, and advancing the Museum's mission," said Carol Stulberg, Senior Advisor for Leadership Giving in the Western Region. "Anita's remarkable body of work and David's extensive philanthropic contributions exemplify the spirit of 'Together We Can Do More,' reflecting their inspiring leadership and vision."

Representing the Western Region Tribute Committee, event co-chairs Sam Lauter and Susan E. Lowenberg, will join Museum supporters from 10 western states (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington) at the event to ensure that the critical lessons of the Holocaust - lessons about the fragility of societies, the dangers of unchecked antisemitism and other forms of hate and the consequences of indifference - help inspire leaders and citizens to act on them.

Since opening in 1993, the Museum has welcomed over 49 million visitors from all over the world, including more than 100 heads of state.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum presents "2025 Western Region Tribute Dinner: Together We Can Do More" on Wednesday, March 19 with a reception at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

The "2025 Western Region Tribute Dinner: Together We Can Do More" is open to the public, but advance registration is required. For more information, contact the Museum's Western Regional Office at 202.817.4725 or email westernteam@ushmm.org.

A nonpartisan, federal educational institution, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is America's national memorial to the victims of the Holocaust dedicated to ensuring the permanence of Holocaust memory, understanding and relevance. Through the power of Holocaust history, the Museum challenges leaders and individuals worldwide to think critically about their role in society and to confront antisemitism and other forms of hate, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. For more information, visit ushmm.org.

