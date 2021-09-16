Dave Chapelle to Premiere New Documentary at Hollywood Bowl

For one night only, Chappelle will screen his 'untitled' documentary at the Hollywood Bowl. The film is produced by Dave Chappelle and produced and directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American Factory). The screening is set to take place Thursday, October 7th at The Hollywood Bowl. Tickets are on sale Saturday on Ticketmaster.

The movie provides a glimpse into the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic. The night will also feature special stand-up and musical performances from Chappelle and friends.

Dave Chappelle is an American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019.

Chappelle's work in stand-up comedy, writing, producing, and acting has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series, Chappelle's Show, guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, and his comedy specials, most recently earning his fifth Emmy Awards in 2021. In audio content, Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020. In 2017, Netflix cited Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 as the most-viewed comedy special ever on their network.