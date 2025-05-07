DOLORES By Edward Allan Baker Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This June, the Hollywood Fringe Festival shines a light on the raw, darkly funny, and heartbreakingly human story of Dolores, a one-act play by Edward Allan Baker. Starring Davonna Dehay and DeeDee Woche, staged at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre (5636 Melrose Ave.), Dolores runs for seven performances: June 8, 12, 16, 20, 23, 28, and 29.

Set in 1985 Rhode Island, Dolores follows a woman fleeing her abusive husband as she turns to her sister for help—sparking a raw, tense conversation that unearths their strained relationship and shared pain. This gripping two-hander explores the explosive reunion of Sandra and Dolores as they confront cycles of domestic violence, buried trauma, and the unshakable ties that bind—even when breaking free feels impossible. Starkly real yet laced with dark comedy, Dolores holds a mirror to the quiet battles many women face—across generations and geographies—behind closed doors.

This production of Dolores brings fresh urgency to a timeless story of trauma, resilience, and reluctant connection. A minimalist setting heightens the emotional stakes, making every glance, silence, and outburst land with devastating clarity.

Director Stephanie Feury adds, "I was immediately struck by the raw honesty and emotional depth of Dolores. It's a powerful portrait of two sisters navigating trauma, loyalty, and the complicated love that binds family together. As a woman and a sister, this story resonates deeply with me. It's about survival—not just in the face of violence, but in the everyday struggle to be seen and heard."

“This is a story about the pain we inherit, the truths we bury, and the moments where love feels like survival,” says Davonna Dehay. “It's about the bond between sisters, and what it costs to keep carrying each other.”

For DeeDee Woche, "Dolores" speaks to deeper societal themes. "Edward Allan Baker wrote about taboo topics in an era when women quietly suffered to maintain their image and preserve their families. These characters have such a will to survive in unspeakable circumstances, yet the cycle of trauma continues because they cannot escape the pain of their upbringings. The way he weaves humor into tragedy makes these characters deeply human, and I knew it would be an honor to help bring this to life."

Dolores isn't just a play—it's a visceral, emotional experience that lingers long after the curtain falls. For everyone who deeply values human storytelling—from theater lovers and women to sisters, mothers, and East Coasters alike—this unforgettable exploration of family, trauma, and redemption unfolds in an intimate and emotionally charged production. Don't miss the chance to witness a story that speaks to the quiet battles so many face. Get your tickets now and be part of the conversation.

