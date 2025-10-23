DO YOU ACCEPT THESE CHARGES? Will Hold Industry Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Direct from a sold out, critically acclaimed run at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Laurie Magers' solo comedy Do You Accept These Charges? will have an industry presentation in Los Angeles at the UCB Theater on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Based on a true story, the presentation will be directed by Bente Engelstoft.

Laurie Magers brings the same mix of humor and honesty that defines her screenwriting to the stage in this her new one-woman play. Magers recently served as Executive Story Editor on Netflix's animated comedy Mating Season and previously wrote for and appeared in Netflix's live-action series Obliterated.

A bad boy? Hot. A bad person? Not. It's Christmas Day and Laurie's on her way to visit her boyfriend… in prison. Written and performed by Laurie Magers, Do You Accept These Charges? tells the story of the time she dated an incarcerated multi-felon. Unapologetically hilarious and unflinchingly honest, Laurie reflects on her real-life relationship with a guy behind bars – from phone sex to prison letters, visitation to vaginal drug smuggling. This true story confronts love addiction, sexuality, abuse, and the complexities of the American prison system. But don't worry, it's super funny.

For more information about the reading, please email ivyandstonetheatrical@gmail.com.

The rights to the play have been acquired by Ivy & Stone Theatrical, led by Alex Stone. Magers is represented by Innovative Artists Entertainment and Jesse Hara and Amy Slomovits at Haven Entertainment.