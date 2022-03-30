DETAINED Extends at the Fountain Theatre

The Fountain Theatre extends its world premiere production of Detained through May 15. Written by France-Luce Benson, conceived and co-created by immigration attorney Judy Rabinovitz, this gripping new docudrama is based on interviews with longtime U.S. residents held in immigration detention, and with their family members, advocates, attorneys and representatives of ICE.

The compilation of true stories weaves a compelling and complicated tapestry that emphasizes the impact immigration detention has on families.

WHEN:

Extended through May 15:

• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23, April 30, May 7, May 14

• Sundays at 2 p.m.: April 3, April 10, April 17, April 24, May 1, May8 7, May 15

• Mondays at 8 p.m.: April 4, April 18, April 25, May 9 (dark April 11 and May 2)

WHERE:5060 Fountain Ave.Los Angeles CA 90029(Fountain at Normandie)

TICKET PRICES:• $25 - $45• Pay-What-You-Want seating is available every Monday night in addition to regular seating (subject to availability).

PARKING:Secure, on-site parking: $