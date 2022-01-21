New Date Announced for Cue & A with Robert Kraft Featuring Kris Bowers at The Broad Stage

The Broad Stage has changed the launch of a new live series Cue & A with Robert Kraft to Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30pm. This first evening features conversation, clips, commentary, live demonstrations and an audience Q & A with Emmy Award-winning composer and pianist Kris Bowers, whose recent credits include "Respect" and "King Richard." Bowers received Emmy nominations for Original Dramatic Score and Original Main Theme Music for his work on the Netflix series "Bridgerton". The previously announced date was Monday, January 24, 2022.



Cue & A is moderated by Kraft, Academy Award-nominee and President of Music at 20th Century Fox from 1994 to 2012. At Fox, Kraft was in charge of scores and soundtracks for over 300 feature films, as well as dozens of TV shows. Highlights during his tenure there include the record-breaking scores and soundtracks from "Titanic", "Avatar", "Moulin Rouge!", "Garden State", "Walk The Line", "Once", "Slumdog Millionaire", and "Life of Pi".



An original Broad Stage production celebrating the power of film scores by today's most game-changing composers, Cue & A centers The Broad Stage's commitment to advancing the art and visibility of contemporary composers in all genres of music. A second Cue & A with Robert Kraft featuring two time Emmy nominee Michael Abels, composer of scores for "Get Out" and Jordan Peele's "Us", will also take place on changed date Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30pm.



About Kris Bowers and Robert Kraft



Kris Bowers is an award-winning film score composer and pianist known for his thought provoking

playing style, creating genre-defying film compositions that pay homage to his classical and jazz roots. Bowers has composed music for film, television, documentary, and video games collaborating with musicians and artists across genres, including Jay Z, Kanye West, Kyle Abraham, chef Fredrik Berselius, Kobe Bryant, Mahershala Ali, Justin Simien, and Ava DuVernay.



His works include "The Snowy Day" (for which he won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition in 2017), "Dear White People", "Green Book", "When They See Us", "Black Monday", "Madden NFL 20", "Mrs. America", "Bad Hair", "The United States vs. Billie Holiday", and "Space Jam: A New Legacy".



In 2018, Bowers scored "Monsters and Men", which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. His work also appeared in Ava DuVernay's Netflix miniseries, "When They See Us", which earned an Emmy nomination for Original Dramatic Score in 2019. Bowers' original music and lyrics are featured in "Madden NFL 19: Longshot", as well as the "Madden 2020". In 2020, Bowers received an Emmy nomination for Original Dramatic Score for his work on the Netflix series, "Mrs. America".



In 2020, Bowers also co-directed the documentary short film, "A Concerto is A Conversation", with documentary filmmaker Ben Proudfoot. The film, a New York Times Op-Doc, is executive produced by DuVernay, and centers on Bowers' conversations with his paternal grandfather tracking his family's lineage from Bascom, Florida and the Jim Crow South to Walt Disney Concert Hall. The film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, was an Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 93rd Academy Awards.



Robert Kraft is an award-winning songwriter, film composer, recording artist and record producer. In 2013, Kraft started Kraftbox Entertainment, which is currently in production on projects across several platforms, including the feature film "Rapper's Delight" at TriStar Studios, with co-producers Paula Wagner and Stephanie Allain, to be directed by Justin Simien.



In 2017, Kraft produced the award-winning independent film, "SCORE: A Film Music Documentary," which is in development as a TV series. In partnership with Quincy Jones, Kraft is also producing "Jazz Ambassadors" at Blumhouse TV, the true story of a jazz band that toured the Middle East during the Cold War.



As a songwriter, Kraft has earned nominations for an Academy Award, two GRAMMY Awards and two Golden Globes. In 1989, Kraft co-produced all of the Oscar- and GRAMMY Award-winning songs on the multi-platinum soundtrack of "The Little Mermaid" including the Academy Award-winning song, "Under The Sea".



At Fox Music, Kraft also supervised the music for 20th Century Fox Television hits such as "Family Guy", "Ally McBeal", "X-Files", "24", and "The Simpsons". Under his leadership, Fox Music garnered 11 Academy Award nominations for Best Score and/or Best Song (winning 4 Academy Awards), 20 Golden Globe nominations (including 5 Golden Globe Awards), 61 Emmy nominations (11 awards) and 50 GRAMMY nominations (winning 14 awards).



Tickets, starting at $55, are available at thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.