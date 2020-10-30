Creative Talent Network To Launch CTN LIVE

CTN Live runs November 16-22.

Celebrating 11 years in Burbank and annually attracting more than 10,000 animation professionals, fans, and entertainment studios, the 2020 edition of the CTN Animation eXpo has been reimagined as CTN Live with the theme of Revive and Thrive. CTN Live will take place as a Burbank-based virtual event from Monday, November 16 to Sunday, November 22, 2020. CTN Live is free, with advance registration now open at www.ctn-live.com.

The CTN Animation eXpo is one of the world's leading animation community events, now transformed into CTN Live with specific aspects of the eXpo given new life as uniquely online events and 100% virtual experiences. These include the original Virtual Artist Marketplace, Networking Jam Sessions, Sketch Groups, Empowering Masterclasses, Draw Alongs, and presentations by legendary animators whose contributions can be seen in TV, feature film, and streamed animated content. Added in 2020 include Vlogger City Tours of Burbank animation studios and neighborhoods, sweepstakes with grand prizes in excess of $1,000, and artist enrichment scholarships.

"CTN would be remiss if we didn't provide this virtual opportunity for artists in our community during these challenging times," stated Tina Price, founder of the Creative Talent Network and producer of the CTN Live. "As we look out on the landscape for 2021, now more than ever it is important for CTN to provide a platform of inspiration, learning, and opportunities for artists around the world entering this new era."

Creators and animation studios participating in CTN Live hail from Netflix Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Bento Box Entertainment, Pixar Animation, Skydance Entertainment, Disney Television Animation, Hasbro Studios, Marvel, Blizzard Entertainment, Illumination Entertainment, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Sony Pictures Animation, Dreamworks Animation, and more.

Open internationally to all artist communities, cultures, and under-represented groups, CTN Live is designed as a week-long retreat to reboot, recharge and reset for animation artists whether in high school or as working professionals. CTN Live is based on the premise that working together toward telling new stories, building new landscapes, and opening new channels of opportunities is the most important path forward.

Offered free-of-charge, CTN-LIVE will be a 24/7 immersive creative weeklong retreat open to anyone looking to get ready for 2021. This one-of-a-kind event will offer interactive experiences, coaching, talks, demos, recruiting, scholarships, and current topics that are resonating in every artist's life today, helping to launch them into 2021, and to the return of the in-person CTN Animation eXpo.

"As the Animation Capital of the World and home to entertainment companies big and small, Burbank is CTN's physical home and largest supporter of the international animation community," stated Tina Price. "Partnering with Visit Burbank makes perfect sense as it offers an invaluable relationship overflowing with opportunities for both the travel business and creative professionals. The outpouring of support from everyone we've spoken to in the community is simply amazing. Everyone is invited to join us this year as our guest to the main event free of charge."

Contact CTN at www.creativetalentnetwork.com or via email at help@ctnexpo.com. Office 818-829-7138 hours M-F 9am-5pm. CTN Hotline 818-859-0269 hours M-F 11am-6pm.

