Conceptual Artist Marleene Rubenstein To Discuss Her Art And Inspiration, Family: Ritual And Memories At The Braid

Los Angeles conceptual artist Marleene Rubenstein is known for creating a connection between the past and present with roots in Judaism. After showcasing her distinctive and beautiful creations at galleries across the country and in Israel, she will now be sharing her art and stories on Zoom with audiences at The Braid (formerly Jewish Women's Theatre).

"The injunction to remember is a traditional Jewish responsibility. I do this by creating a bridge from the intangible past to a site in the present," says the artist, who is looking forward to sharing her art and her thoughts with The Braid audience.

Rubenstein's Art Talk about her exhibit, "Family Matters: Ritual and Memory" will be moderated by Wendy Klier, The Braid's art consultant. The event, which will feature a virtual gallery slideshow, will take place on Sunday, March 7, at 4 p.m. to coincide with performances of Family Matters, The Braid's second salon show of the season. As is customary, like its name, The Braid intertwines storytelling, art, education, and performance to express the connections that are so often present in Jewish culture today. Through stories and art, both events will explore the matters of family and why family matters.

The event is free to attend, but The Braid hopes viewers will consider choosing a virtual ticket. For the link to register and more information, visit: www.the-braid-org.

"Marleene's conceptual art, personal and intimate, explores universal themes yet is rooted in Jewish tradition." says Klier. "Our audience will have a chance to see her explain the meaning and the motivation that led to each work."

Rubenstein is an occupational therapist in rehabilitation medicine, a passion she still follows part-time. She earned her MFA from California State University, Long Beach, in 1999, where she majored in drawing and painting. She won the prestigious Marilyn Werby Memorial Award for the studio art and thesis show, as well as first place in the humanities division for her paper on art criticism.

Her work expanded to incorporate installation, book arts, and sculpture, as well as painting and drawing. It explores elements of fragility, memory, and the passage of time. Since her teens, she has exhibited a strong social conscience that led her to some interesting encounters during what she calls the "tumultuous '70s."

She and her husband also raised five children and acted as foster parents to six more. This passion for social justice is now demonstrated in her art. Her materials are carefully chosen for their psychological and conceptual impacts on the viewer.

The Braid's artistic director, Ronda Spinak, says, "The pandemic might have limited our ability to share our unique storytelling with in-person audiences, but just as it closed some doors, we found we could open others. Hosting art talks with prestigious creators such as Marleene Rubenstein over Zoom allows us to come right into your living rooms while you come into ours. I know Marleene's art talk will delight you."

The Braid (formerly Jewish Women's Theatre) is the 2020 winner of The Argonaut's Best of the Westside's "Best Live Theatre Award" and The Santa Monica Daily Press award for "Most Loved" in the live theatre category. Its performances present inspiring Jewish stories, art, and other programming that highlight Jewish contributions to contemporary life. Now in its 13th (bat mitzvah) season, The Braid's salon theatre of original dramatic shows, each written to a specific theme, displays the diverse and eclectic community of writers, artists, and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time. Learn more about The Braid at: www.the-braid.org.

For virtual tickets to Family: Ritual and Memories, featuring Marleene Rubenstein and The Braid's salon show Family Matters, visit: www.the-braid.org.