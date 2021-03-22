Company Of Angels and Legacy L.A Present THE QUARANTEEN, A Virtual Comedy Show

Company of Angels and Legacy L.A announced today their upcoming presentation of "The QuaranTeen Comedy Show.''

For the last 7 weeks, this amazing group of young adults met via Zoom to find their "funny" in a time when funny was the last thing on anyone's mind. Every week different topics were discussed and different exercises were worked on in order to expand their storytelling skills; which turned into humorous anecdotes.

"Each year we offer hundreds of opportunities for the people of the Eastside of Los Angeles to participate in the arts. We are committed to challenging assumptions about what youth and community theatre can (and should) be while providing opportunities to learn, train and perform under the guidance of world-class artists. We aim to deliver high-quality productions that resonate both locally and globally, whilst maintaining the Eastside's welcoming and inclusive ethos." said Company of Angels, Artistic Director Armando Molina

"The stand up comedy youth workshop has been a lifesaver through the pandemic for our youth. It has brought balance to their life during a time of unprecedented struggles. Our youth have enjoyed having a program that helps them unwind and that helps them find healing through laughter." said Legacy L.A's Executive Director, Lou Calanche

The comedy show line up features Abraham Castillo, Alina Carmona, Cristian Flores, Sandra Flores, Cecilia Garcia, Adriana Jaime, Perla Martinez, Lupita Sarabia, Obed Soto, Andrea Miranda, Astrid Ventura, and hosted by comedian Elizabeth Covarrubias.

"Having the opportunity to work with these amazing young adults has been an experience that I will never forget. I was their instructor, but I learned so much from them. I am humbled, honored and extremely grateful to have been a part of this program." Elizabeth Covarrubias.

