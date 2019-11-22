Communicant Announced At Hunnypot; ï»¿Outer Sunset To Perform At Gibson Showroom

]The Los Angeles-based alternative rock group Communicant is slated to perform HUNNYPOT LIVE on Monday, November 25 at The Mint (6010 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90035) with Bob Thiele Jr., Matthew Chaim, Xharlie Black, Hung Yung Terrarist and Suniel Fox (Here).

One of the most exciting new bands out of L.A. right now, Communicant have just released their new single, the ambient indie-rocker "Marie" listen Here . The new track follows strong early reviews for their first single, the trippy, electro-pop track "Spotlight," Here .

Communicant are currently in the studio working on their self-titled debut album which reveals the multi-instrumental, multi-tasking talents of Dylan Gardner , leader and brainchild of Communicant. T he group--who is rounded out by Mark Gardner (drums), David Von Bader (guitars) and Anna Carmela (bass) -- teamed with Ben Goldwasser from MGMT for co- production duties on their forthcoming album, due out Spring 2020. A

s a result, their dreamy, new wave sound has grown increasingly more modern on the intimate and confessional, R&B-leaning songs like "Better Than Me" and "Exclusivity." With thoughtful melodies, substantial hooks and dreampop elements, Communicant is the next band in between your headphones.

i??Outer Sunset To Perform At Gibson Showroom On Sunset Tuesday, November 26 Gibson Showroom 7561 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035 7:00pm Doors Limited capacity, RSVP: Here

Hailing from San Francisco, 14-year-old Asher Belsky plays the guitar with a melodic yet explosive style. Asher began studying the guitar at age five and has yet to put it down. He has drawn from a range of influences, including the Allman Brothers, the Meters, and Tedeschi Trucks Band, to produce a sound that's all his own. He writes, sings, and performs with his own band, Outer Sunset.

Asher is an inaugural member of the new Gibson Generation Group (G3), Gibson Guitar's select group of young guitar players from around the world, and is an endorsed Gibson artist.

In September 2019, Asher performed at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival, playing a featured set with Marcus King. Asher also appeared as a featured artist at Surrealistic Summer Solstice Jam 3 in Golden Gate Park. Asher has shared the stage with the Marcus King Band, the North Mississippi Allstars, Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz of ALO, George Porter Jr. of the Meters, Midnight North, Brandon "Taz" Niederaur, Members of Moonalice and Norman Greenbaum.

Tuesday, November 26 Outer Sunset @ Gibson Showroom Doors Open: 7:00pm Show Starts 8:00pm

RSVP required: Here.





