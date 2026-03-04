AN ODE TO PARENTING Will Open in April at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Writer and director Chance Lang will premiere An Ode to Parenting, a new series of five original one-act plays exploring family, forgiveness, and the complicated love between parents and children wishing to heal generational trauma running April 10 through April 26, 2026, at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Hollywood.

Performances take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Written and directed by Lang, An Ode to Parenting blends comedy and drama through a collection of five intimate, character-driven stories that examine generational expectations, identity, and the emotional contradictions of family life. Drawing from true experiences, the plays move between humor and vulnerability, exploring themes of queer identity, intergenerational grief, PTSD, adoption, and the universal struggle between parents and children trying to understand one another.

Lang's work balances emotional honesty with humor, using recognizable everyday moments to reveal the absurdity and tenderness of love under stress. Through grounded, naturalistic storytelling, the plays invite audiences to laugh while confronting the shared experiences that shape families across generations.

The five one-acts range in tone from lighthearted comedy to deeply felt drama, creating an evening intended to leave audiences feeling both entertained and emotionally uplifted. Rather than tragedy or melodrama, An Ode to Parenting offers a compassionate and hopeful exploration of imperfect families doing their best with what they have.

“My hope is that audiences leave the theatre feeling seen,” Lang said. “I want people to walk out with gratitude for their families and for the ways we all try, imperfectly, to love each other. In a digital era that's growing increasingly apathetic, we need funny, heartwarming work that lets us safely grieve the unexplainable trauma of the nuclear family.”

Lang, an emerging Los Angeles theatre artist, continues to develop a body of work centered on personal storytelling and emotionally immediate performances. With An Ode to Parenting, he aims to introduce his voice more broadly to the LA theatre community while creating a theatrical experience that encourages conversation long after audiences leave the theatre.

The production will star Ben Carr, Bre Melino, Caleb D. Fietsam, Gianni Magna, James Lemire, Lauren Corona, Leialani Nicol, Roxanne Jaeckel, Tallulah Jones, and Vanessa Rae Robinson.