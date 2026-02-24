ROCK FOR RONNIE Concert in the Park Will Feature Lita Ford, Led Zepagain, and More

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The lineup has been announced for the 2026 ROCK FOR RONNIE Concert in the Park, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. The event will take place Sunday, May 31, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the South Lawn of the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, opposite the Los Angeles Zoo.

Lita Ford will headline the full day of live music. Additional performers include Led Zepagain, Dio Disciples, Jason Charles Miller, Legs Diamond, Whole Lotta Rosies, and Saints of Sinners. The event will conclude with Eddie Trunk’s All-Star Band, with participating musicians to be announced.

In addition to live performances, the event will include silent and live auctions, food trucks, vendor booths, artist meet-and-greets, and the return of the Garden of Hope installation. The concert will be hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk of SiriusXM’s Faction Talk channel.

Ticket Information

Early Bird General Admission tickets are available for $25 through February 28. Beginning March 1, General Admission tickets will be $35 in advance and $50 at the door. A limited number of VIP seating tickets are available for $95.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.diocancerfund.org/events.

Event Location

Autry Museum of the American West

South Lawn (opposite the LA Zoo)

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027

About the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the singer Ronnie James Dio, who died of gastric cancer in 2010. The privately funded 501(c)(3) charity has raised more than $2 million to support cancer research initiatives, including work through the T.J. Martell Foundation, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and UCLA School of Dentistry.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from ROCK FOR RONNIE will benefit the Dio Cancer Fund.