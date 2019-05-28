Coming All The Way from the UK to the Hollywood Fringe Festival: DROUGHT

DROUGHT, written and performed by Kate Radford, is a song-story for women. A musical battle cry. It is for the women that have been and the women to come. DROUGHT is a piece of art activism. Its aim as a piece is to challenge narratives in which women are subject to violence at the hands of male redemption, and how violence in our storytelling perpetuates violence in our culture. It explores mythological narratives, culture, and female representation in an integrated art form. DROUGHT opens at the Hollywood Fringe Festival June 20th at Studio C - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

In ancient times, in ancient Greece, lived Caenis - daughter of Elatus and Hippea of Thessaly. Caenis was the most beautiful of all the maidens, made more beautiful by equal charm and knowledge. Poseidon, god of the sea, master of waves, keeper of tides, took her. Changed her. Drained her. And grants her one wish...

Her wish? --To be transformed into a man, so as never to suffer again. Drought is a modern retelling of this forgotten tale. Using electronic music, digital landscapes and experimental prose we give voice to a voiceless character. A lot of voice, in a dynamic piece of gig-theatre. For how long will these atrocities happen to women in stories? For how long will we listen? Maybe it's time we write our own mythology. It is time to end this Drought.

Featuring original writing and music from Kate Radford, digital artwork from Bryony Good. Artistic Associate Laurence Alliston-Greiner

TICKETS: $12.00 https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6025?tab=tickets

Kate Radford is a multi-disciplinary award winning artist and solo performer based in West Yorkshire. She has worked for such organisations as The West Yorkshire Playhouse, Manchester International Festival, Bred In The Bone Theatre, Chol Theatre, Contact Theatre, The Nova Collective, Burnley Mechanics, Healthy Minds, and is an associate artist for Hebden Bridge Arts Festival.

Kate's solo performances are semi-autobiographical. Using her own life as a canvas to draw stories and bring elements of the female experience alive. Her work targets issues directly affecting women, and women's rights, and has supported multiple women focused charities and organisations such as Womankind Worldwide, WomenCentre and Femin(h)ism, as well as fundraising over 3,000 for these organisations through performances.

Her work is explosive, honest and modern, often pulling on her experience as a multi-functioning artist and human being to enhance the audience's experience. All tools are used to communicate a message, a story or a feeling. Nothing is off limits. Nothing is out of reach. Hands beyond the glass ceiling. Kate Radford works with topic based art projects, installations and performances. Her focus is on using art as a mechanism for social change, specifically enabling the furthering and cementing of equal rights for women.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You