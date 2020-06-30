Circle X Theatre Co. Announces Evolving Playwrights Group

Circle X Theatre Co. invites Los Angeles-based playwrights to apply to our emerging and mid-career writers' group. We seek writers who align with a shifting professional identity-that is, artists whose careers are on their way to becoming what they seek to be. We encourage playwrights to pitch the 'play they are scared to write,' the play that has been sitting in their imagination for some time or has come about in this moment of stillness and for whatever reason-impossibility of language, form, or subject-has not been written.

This Evolving Playwrights Group will take place from September 2020-May 2021 and culminate in a public reading series. Each writer will be paired with a playwright mentor for bi-weekly meetings. Mentors will be chosen for each writer by Jim Leonard and Lisa Sanaye Dring. Playwrights will also meet as a cohort every month to discuss new work.

To apply, please send a cover letter and a 10-page sample of an existing play by July 31, 2020. Cover letters should include your name, contact info, and project you'd like to develop with Circle X. Your projects should be completely new plays-- please don't apply with an idea which has an existing draft. Please send this to dring@circlextheatre.org. Playwrights of all ethnicities, orientations, genders, abilities, and ages are strongly encouraged to apply.

Circle X Theatre Co. is a not-for-profit ensemble of artists dedicated to highly provocative, boldly theatrical productions of new and rarely-seen plays and the development of new works for the stage. We believe in imagination over budget, adrenaline over inertia, irreverence over convention and excellence over all.

For more information visit: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving or email dring@circlextheatre.org

