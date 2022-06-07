Cinema Audio Society Announces Timeline For 59th CAS Awards

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) has set its timeline for the 59th Annual CAS Awards, which will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Every year, the CAS Awards recognize Outstanding Sound Mixing in film and television, along with an annual Student Recognition Award. Recipients for the CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker Award will be announced later in the year.

"The Cinema Audio Society is excited to celebrate another year of excellence in sound mixing," says CAS President Karol Urban. "The plenitude and range of work to consider continues to expand year after year. We are excited to experience and celebrate this year's stellar achievements."

To learn more about our awards visit: https://cinemaaudiosociety.org/cas-awards/.

59th CAS Awards Timeline

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 - CAS Awards entry submission forms become available at www.CinemaAudioSociety.org.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 - Entry submissions deadline is 5 p.m. PT.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 - Nominations ballot voting begins online.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 - Nomination ballot online voting ends at 5 p.m. PT.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 - Final nominees in each category are announced to the media and online.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 - Deadline for nominee listing error and omission corrections.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 - Final voting begins online.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 - Final voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT.

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - 59th Annual CAS Awards.

2022 Student Recognition Award (SRA) Timeline:

Thursday, June 6, 2022 - Application forms are available online.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 - Entry applications due online by 5 p.m. PT.

(Partial or incomplete applications at the time of closing will not be considered.)

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 - Final five nominees for the Student Recognition Award will be announced on the CAS website.

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - Winner is announced at the 59th Annual CAS Awards.

About the Cinema Audio Society



Formed in 1964, The Cinema Audio Society is dedicated to sharing information with and about sound mixers in the Motion Picture and Television Industry.

The objectives of the CAS are: to educate and inform the general public, motion picture and television industries that effective sound is achieved by a creative, artistic and technical blending of diverse sound elements; to provide the motion picture and television industry with a progressive society of master craftspeople who specialize in the art of creative cinematic sound recording; to advance the specialized field of cinematic sound recording through the exchange of ideas, methods and information; to advance the art of auditory appreciation and to philanthropically support those causes dedicated to the sense of hearing; to institute and maintain high standards of conduct and craftspersonship among our members; to aid the motion picture and television industry in the selection and training of qualified personnel in the unique field of cinematic sound recording and to achieve deserved recognition for our members, who are industry leaders and major contributors in the field of motion picture and television entertainment. Visit www.cinemaaudiosociety.org for more information.