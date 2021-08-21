Christine Horn Debuts BOOKING MAGNET LIVE! Virtually Next Weekend

Hollywood Actress + Coach, Christine Horn will debut Booking Magnet LIVE!, a virtual, interactive conference for actors on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Actors from around the world are encouraged to attend and learn from dynamic coaches, casting directors, working actors and powerful inspiring voices.

Booking Magnet LIVE! is the ultimate virtual experience for actors who want to book more TV and film roles. Panels and workshops include: "The Keys to Improv on Camera, Auditions and on Set," "How To Magnify Your Visual Brand," "Candid Conversations with Casting," "How to Book More TV" and "Working Actors Roundtable." Created by Actress + Hollywood Career Coach, Christine Horn, Booking Magnet LIVE! promises to deliver game-changing strategies that are essential to the success of today's working actor. By the end of the day, participants will walk away with tangible strategies on how to crush their auditions, book more work and become a "booking magnet."

"The Lion King" alumni, Christine Horn is known to many as "The Booking Magnet" and is also an accomplished film and television actress, a career coach for actors and the author of "Playing Small: The Actor's Guide To Becoming A Booking Magnet." Inside her online show, Actors Daily Bread and her podcast The Hollywood Bound Actor, Christine reveals how she made the transition from Broadway to TV and cracked the code to become a working actor. With over 20 years of experience and 65+ Film/TV credits Christine knows her stuff. She is currently a recurring character on the hit FX show "SNOWFALL" and the soon to be released Netflix series, "THE LINCOLN LAWYER." Some of Christine's past credits include "The Good Doctor," "Terminator: Dark Fate," "American Crime Story," "The Affair," "Timeless," "Triple Frontier," "Blackish," "The Originals," "NCIS," "Mom," "MacGyver," "Ray Donovan," "Greenleaf," "Shots Fired," "Being Mary Jane" and "Complications" to name a few. Christine believes that most actors play small. Their thoughts sabotage their success. And she's on a mission to help other actors master their mindset, acting, marketing and auditions. That way, they can have the career they desire and deserve.

"Booking Magnet LIVE! Is special because I've called in some heavy hitters to share their actual strategies on how to succeed in this business. We're not leaving you with breadcrumbs. Our guests are leaving it all on the table." -Christine Horn

Booking Magnet LIVE! will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 8 AM - 6 PM Pacific Standard Time. This event is open to actors of all ages, worldwide and will be held virtually on Zoom. All registrants will receive access to the replay recording so even if you are unable to attend live or need to leave early, you are covered. To purchase tickets for Booking Magne LIVE!, visit https://bookingmagnetlive.com/