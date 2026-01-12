Holocaust Museum LA to Present Film Screening of AN AUSCHWITZ ALBUM STORY

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Holocaust Museum LA presents a screening of the new documentary, "An Auschwitz Album Story," Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3:00 pm at AMC The Grove.

Produced by Mitchell Kreitenberg and directed by Jeffrey L. Gary, "An Auschwitz Album Story" chronicles Holocaust survivors (Mitch's father and uncle) Mike and Joe Kreitenberg, their experiences during the Holocaust and after liberation and the subsequent life-changing discovery of the only existing photographs of their family and neighbors who were murdered by the Nazis.

Mitchell Kreitenberg is a docent at Holocaust Museum LA, where he speaks to students, donors and professional groups. He has talked around the world about his family's discovery in The Auschwitz Album, including the United States, England, South Africa and Canada. "An Auschwitz Album Story" is Mitchell's film producing debut.

Jeffery L. Gary is an award-winning director and cinematographer with a focus on documentary films. Gary directed the award-winning documentary "Letters From Brno" and was director of photography on the award-winning documentary short "Drawn Together "and director, cinematographer and editor "Creating Beauty."

Recognized by the United Nations, International Holocaust Remembrance Day (Jan. 27) commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaust and marks the day that Auschwitz was liberated.