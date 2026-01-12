Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to Present AND THE BEAT GOES ON at Saban Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present its Spring 2026 concert, And The Beat Goes On, joined by acclaimed soprano Nicole Heaston as special guest artist. A frequent performer with Los Angeles Opera, Heaston brings her extraordinary voice and artistry to the celebration of R&B, Motown, and gospel. Under the direction of Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, the 200-member Chorus will return to the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills to perform on March 21 and22, 2026. Tickets are available here.



From gospel, R&B, Motown, and Broadway, GMCLA brings the beat, rhythm, and heart and soul of some of the best music ever written. Featuring the greatest hits from the icons like Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, Gladys Knight, to the musicals that really groove like Dreamgirls and The Wiz. Stunning gospel works will showcase the power GMCLA’s 200 voices, making this a one-of-a-kind musical event.

“We will perform songs across a continuum of the most authentically American music written and performed, and the Chorus is eager to show what it can do with many genres,” shared Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. “I’m thrilled that the extraordinary Nicole Heaston is joining us for these concerts, and grateful that LA Opera has allowed Ms. Heaston to perform while she’s in rehearsal for their next production.”

Nicole Heaston is a regular presence at leading opera houses worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera, Los Angeles Opera, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Washington National Opera, Glyndebourne Festival, Royal Danish Opera, Staatsoper Hamburg, Den Norske Opera, and Theater Basel.

