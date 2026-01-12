Award-Winning Show BLACK BASTARD Returns to LA LGBT Center for Exclusive Performance

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a sold-out run and multiple awards at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival, writer/performer Jon Joseph Gentry brings his critically acclaimed solo show "Black Bastard" (directed by Shinelle Azoroh) to the LA LGBT Center for one night only on January 23rd, 2026. The special performance will include a post-show talkback with the artist.

Through artful storytelling and dynamic character transformations, Gentry transports audiences to 1990s Houston in this prismatic coming-of-age tale. Seamlessly inhabiting over 10 vividly-rendered characters - from a nurturing mother to a gender-transcendent diva - Gentry weaves a poetic narrative brimming with humor, heart, and theatrical flair.

Young Jon's love of literature becomes his refuge until family fractures thrust him into the role of "man of the house." What follows is a comedic spiral through identity, masculinity, and the search for an absent father - all filtered through the lens of '90s pop culture and the written word.

A graduate of Harvard University (BA, English) and the American Conservatory Theater (MFA, Acting), Gentry brings over 15 years of teaching and performance experience to this deeply personal work. His training at ACT helped shape the theatrical vocabulary that makes "Black Bastard" both technically impressive and emotionally resonant.

"From theater lovers to anyone who has felt 'othered,' the show's universality is an invitation to embrace one's multitudes," states Gentry. Critics agree, calling it "a must-see for anyone seeking a heartfelt, thought-provoking theatrical experience." - LA Theatrix

"Black Bastard" earned multiple honors at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival, including the Soaring Solo Social Impact Award and Best of Asylum Overall Winner. It has since been presented at the PlayGround SoloFest (SF), Whitefire Solofest (Best of 2025), Santa Monica Playhouse, and Lavender Fest (Atlanta).

"Black Bastard" isn't just a one-person show - it's an every-person show where humor meets heart and style meets substance.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: What: "Black Bastard" - One Night Only When: Friday, January 23rd, 2026, 7:30p Where: Renberg Theatre, LA LGBT Center, 1125 N. McCadden Pl. Los Angeles, CA 90038 Tickets: $24.98 - $71.98- Available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36684/production/1260901?performanceId=11737717 Special Features: Post-show talkback with the artist.

Jon Joseph Gentry (Writer/Performer) is a Los Angeles-based actor, writer, and educator. A graduate of Harvard University and the American Conservatory Theater, he has taught acting at the conservatory level for five years and maintains an active coaching practice. "Black Bastard" marks his debut as a solo show creator, combining his passions for literature, performance, and authentic storytelling.

Regional theater credits include Shakespeare Santa Cruz, Mark Taper Forum, Boston Court Pasadena, International City Theatre, and Casa 0101. Screen credits include "SoMang," "Behold A Lady," and "TEN." He gained viral recognition as the voice of Preston Garvey in "Fallout 4," with his memorable (and meme-able) performance. As a teaching artist, Gentry has collaborated with The Moth, Young Storytellers, Get Lit and the Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory. Invited to the inaugural GLAAD Black Queer Creative Summit, he is a storyteller who thrives at the intersection of truth, artistry and innovation.

Shinelle Azoroh (Director) Most recently known for her role, Jenna Carson on Apple TV's SWAGGER, Azoroh made her television debut in the movie BETTY & CORETTA, starring opposite Angela Bassett and Mary J. Blige. Her feature film roles include Hulu and Onyx Collective's BRUISER, the indie NOSTALGIA, DON'T LET GO, and Oscar-nominated short DEKALB ELEMENTARY. Additionally, she wrote, directed, and starred in her own YouTube series, ROXIE WOLFGANG. Shinelle resides in Los Angeles as an actor, producer, director, and educator. She is a graduate of the American Conservatory Theater.