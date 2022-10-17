Cherry Poppins Presents ALICE IN BURTONLAND An New Immersive Burlesque Musical Parody

Follow Cherry Poppins down the rabbit hole to "Alice in Burtonland" coming to Three Clubs Hollywood Wednesdays this fall!

Imagine if you will, Alice is all grown up and the White Rabbit looks a lot like Wednesday Adams and the rabbit hole is all of a sudden a car crash off a bridge facing Alice with Johnny Depp instead of a Door who makes her cry a River that leads her all the way to...Burtonland. A magical land filled with partially familiar looking creatures including Dodo Elfman, The Mad Wonka, a Cheshire Catwoman and many many more!

Show up before the show to fall down the rabbit hole yourself and don't skip The Mad Wonka's Goodie Bags!

The cast includes Lauren Avon (Who's Afraid of David Lynch, Cherry Poppins), Ginger Lee Belle (Cherry Poppins), Everjohn Feliciano (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Dogfight), Brin Hamblin (Who's Afraid of David Lynch, Cherry Poppins)., Emma Hunton (Good Trouble, Wicked), Carly Jibson (The Guest Book, Crybaby), Amanda Krueger (A Little Night Music, A League of Their Own), Meredith Lim (Who's Afraid of David Lynch, Cages), Alli Miller-Fisher (Co-Founder Cherry Poppins, Dragula), Sabrina Moiseyev (Cherry Poppins), Cass Parker (Cages, Cherry Poppins), Cory Robison (Cherry Poppins), Michael Shaw-Fisher (Who's Afraid of David Lynch, Dr. Nympho VS The Sex Zombies) and Sarah Wines (Cherry Poppins, Toil and Trouble)

ALICE IN BURTONLAND

A Burlesque Musical Parody

Wednesdays 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/2, 11/9, 11/16 7PM

The Three Clubs

1123 Vine Street

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tickets can be purchased in advance at:

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.

www.cherrypoppinsproductions.com

*﻿*Must show proof of Covid Vaccination at the door

Down the Rabbit Hole Immersive Experience $55.00

Includes The Mad Wonka's Goodie Bag!

General Admission + The Mad Wonka's Goodie Bag $45.00

General Admission $35.00

Producers: Alli Miller-Fisher, Sarah Haworth-Hodges, Chadd McMillan

Written by: Alli Miller-Fisher

Directed by: Sarah Haworth-Hodges, Alli Miller-Fisher

Choreographed by: Lauren Avon, Brin Hamblin,

Musical Director: Sandy Chao Wang

Costumes/Lighting Design by: Chadd McMillan

Conceptualized and founded by Alli Miller and Sarah Haworth, creates contemporary, interactive theatre experiences for Los Angeles audiences. In addition to producing musical theatre burlesque shows all over Los Angeles county, Cherry Poppins has also expanded to produce many musicals and plays. Cherry Poppin's mission as a company is to entertain and tell stories in a fun, relaxed atmosphere in which the audience is not just a witness but a willing and active participant. Cherry Poppins is rejuvenating the live performance theatre scene in Los Angeles....come to a Cherry produced show with your tie undone and your drink in your hand.