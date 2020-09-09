Chat With Chance Theater Artists About John Leguizamo's LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

Watch the show online, and then login to Zoom on the corresponding Friday night.

Chance Theater has announced its next Chance Cyber Chat will be about Tony Award winner John Leguizamo's one-man play, Latin History for Morons. Just because the doors of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center are temporarily closed, it doesn't mean that the Chance and our audiences can't still get together, connect and chat about compelling theater that is available online! In fact... you could say that now is the best time to focus on community and exhilarating theater productions.

To be part of any upcoming Chance Cyber Chat, register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat, watch the show online, and then login to Zoom on the corresponding Friday night. It's that easy.

Get up-to-the-minute updates and register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat. Any questions can be directed to (888) 455-4212, or by sending an email to info@chancetheater.com.

Chance Cyber Chat about Latin History for Morons

Written and Performed by John Leguizamo

Available on Netflix

Chance Cyber Chat on Friday, September 18th at 8 pm.

Writer and star, John Leguizamo won a Special Tony Award for this hilarious and illuminating one-man show

Uproarious, uncensored, and undeniably entertaining, Latin History for Morons is the show we need: a night of eye-opening historical narrative courtesy of Tony and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo. The self-professed ghetto scholar schools America on Cinco de Mayo-no, it's not the Latino Fourth of July-and every other aspect of Latin history we've misunderstood to create a heartfelt and funny tribute. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of the unknown Latin patriots who won American independence, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 110 irreverent and incisive minutes. NOTE: This show contains some mature themes and language.

Join Chance Theater Artists for free on a Zoom call on Friday, September 18th at 8:00 p.m. for a special chat about John Leguizamo's award-winning one-man show. You'll hear background about the show from our dramaturg, listen to some artistic insight from our special guest artist panel, and then have a lively discourse about the show with these artists and your fellow theater lovers. Plus, special guests are known to pop in from time to time. Check Chance Theater's website for updates.

Moderator: James McHale

Dramaturg: Jocelyn L. Buckner

Artist Panel: Ahmed T. Brooks, Miguel Cardenas, Rachel Oliveros Catalano, Andrew Puente

Host: Casey Long

NOTE: Artist panel members and special guests can be changed up to the day of the Cyber Chat. Visit www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat for up-to-the-minute information.

