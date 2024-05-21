Charlotte Moroz to Present TWINS AND ALIENS: A MUSICAL TED TALK at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Charlotte Moroz will present her solo musical, Twins and Aliens: a Musical TED Talk, melding ancient archaeology and quantum mechanics with the foibles of twinships and break ups.

The show will be presented June 10 at 6:30 pm, June 16 at 3 pm, and June 26 at 6:30 pm at the Guild Theatre at Hudson Theatres, Hollywood, CA, as part of the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival!

Tickets here: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10674?tab=tickets

In Twins and Aliens: a Musical TED Talk, Charlotte's TED Talk quickly devolves and evolves into unraveling her own personal intergalactic mystery, careening past mythologies and symbols, past earthlings and aliens, stopping by ancient megalithic excavation digs, and landing in her own twin-ness, wondering if she can actually be in a relationship. No other 60-minute solo show packs so much 1) original music, 2) real-life twin talk, 3) factual archaeology-talk, 4) slightly-unsettling alien talk, 5) super cool personal confessions, and 6) confrontingly original music as this solo show. A truly unique comedic, mythological, existential, heart-felt adventure!

The creative team includes:

Charlotte Moroz, playwright, composer, and performer. A fixture of NYC downtown original theater, Charlotte is newly based in LA, pursuing a doctorate in Mythological Studies at Pacifica Graduate Institute and a graduate of the Groundlings Improv program (Intro through Advanced).

Katie Northlich, director. Katie is a writer and comedic solo performer and Four Time National Monologue Champion.

