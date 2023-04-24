Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Musical Mothers This May At (MOSTLY)MUSICALS

Whether they're good moms, bad moms, Cool Moms or Dead Moms, from Mama Rose to Mama Morton, the show is paying tribute to musical mothers in May!

Apr. 24, 2023  

Warning: this is NOT your mother's Mother's Day cabaret!

Join Gregory Nabours and a "MOTHER lode" of talent on Wednesday, May 10th for a MOTHER of a cabaret! Whether they're good moms, bad moms, Cool Moms or Dead Moms, from Mama Rose to Mama Morton, the show is playing musical mothers in May!

Performers currently scheduled to appear include Broadway's Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON, TV: "Black Monday"), Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award), and Zakiya Young (THE LITTLE MERMAID, TV: "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"), plus LA favorites Amanda Kruger (Celebration's A NEW BRAIN), Barbara Carlton Heart (MTG's MAME, IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU), Erica Hanrahan (La Mirada's MATILDA and CABARET), Krystle Simmons (INVINCIBLE at the Wallis), Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (Couerage's RENT), and Victor E. Chan (LEMPICKA at La Jolla)... (and stay tuned for more casting announcements)

And if you want to make YOUR mama proud, sign up for the open mic after party and get up onstage, hosted by Mark Jacobson!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals MOM'S THE WORD are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), show time is 7:30pm and the open mic after party follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014. Follow mostly musicals on FB, IG, and Twitter for additional content and special offers, subscribe on YouTube, and visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com.




