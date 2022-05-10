Catalina Museum Celebrates Longtime Island Resident With Film Premiere This Month

In honor of the longtime island resident, Jani Eisenhut, the Catalina Museum for Art & History is hosting a celebration for her birthday and to debut the fifth film in its Catalina Story Project documentary series on Saturday, May 21. The premier will be held at the museum's Ackerman Family Amphitheater, where attendees will enjoy a screening of the film and a fun-filled evening under the stars.

Catalina Story Project films are created to document life on Catalina Island through the eyes of its longtime residents. This year's subject is Jani Eisenhut. Her story spans from her younger days growing up in the Casino, to driving tour buses through the interior, playing the chimes and so much more.

The event is on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Catalina Museum located at 217 Metropole Avenue, Avalon, CA 90704.

The evening will include light appetizers, birthday cake and cupcakes. Jani's favorite drinks: Diet Coke and Virgin Strawberry Daiquiris (alcoholic versions also available), beer, wine, soda and water will be available for purchase. Doors will open starting at 7:00 p.m. and the film will start promptly at 8:00 p.m. Entry is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Event registration is required for members and non-members. For more information about the Catalina Story Project film premiere: Jani Eisenhut and to register, visit catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.