Catalina Museum Announces New Education Center and Collection Storage Capital Project

The Catalina Museum for Art & History is looking toward the future as it embarks on a capital project that will construct a new 1,000 square-foot Education Center and 1,900 square-foot Collection Storage. The $3.2 million project will allow the museum to expand its educational offerings, as well as a necessary storage space for a collection of over 100,000 artifacts, photographs, ephemera, and original artworks.

"The Education Center will provide our community and approximately 500 Avalon students in grades K-12 with additional educational opportunities to experience at our museum," said Sheila Bergman, Executive Director of the Catalina Museum. "We'll finally have a dedicated space for students and adults to participate in hands-on workshops in the visual and performing arts and learn about Catalina's rich history."

Expected to open in late spring 2023, the new Education Center will help the museum continue to offer educational programs that strengthen patron's connections with art, history, and ideas, critically engaging Catalina's diverse resident population and visitors to the island. It will also provide additional space for general programming, exhibitions, and facility rentals. The new Collection Storage is a much-needed addition to the museum complex. The addition will provide a necessary temperature and humidity-controlled storage space to maintain the museum's extensive collections as it works toward accreditation.

Funds for the capital project come from individual donations and contributions from museum supporters and grants. The capital campaign will continue through the duration of the project.

Construction for the museum remodeling is being executed by Trestle Companies and project manager Brian Prock, who previously worked on the island with the Catalina Island Company. The general contractor for the remodeling is A.J. Padelford & Son, Inc., who recently built the new Vons grocery store on Catalina.

"In addition to this expansion, we're thrilled to announce that the museum has been awarded the Education Exposure Grant from the California Arts Council, which provides $60,000 to use over two years to help us expand our educational offerings, including an internship program for high school students," said Bergman.

With the two-year grant, the museum plans to expand the Catalina Ambassadors Program that serves children and youth in grades K-12 to help build awareness of Catalina's art, history and culture, so students can become community ambassadors. Funds from the grant will also help the museum begin a new internship program for high school students, provide guided museum tours with gallery discussions and art practice for grades K-12, and free student memberships.

The museum will remain open during construction, offering exciting exhibitions including the new Crossing Waters: Contemporary Tongva Artists Carrying Pimugna and Tall Tiki Tales: Catalina as a South Seas Island, plus fun family-friendly events such as the annual Holiday Concert by the Loyola Marymount University Choir on December 17. More information about upcoming events at the museum can be found at catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

Catalina Museum for Art & History is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.