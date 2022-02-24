Catalina Museum Announces Inaugural Art Auction

Catalina Museum for Art & History will present its inaugural art auction: Making Waves, now open for bidding online via Bidsquare through March 6.

The museum-curated auction features a selection of paintings, prints and sculptures to support its mission to collect, preserve and share the art, culture and history of Santa Catalina Island and beyond.

"The Making Waves Art Auction is the next step in the museum's dedication to presenting and preserving the history of Santa Catalina, as well as educating visitors of all ages," said Ron Bevins, Catalina Museum Board Chair. "We're thrilled to launch the art auction as an annual event and are thankful to the museum supporters and artists who generously donated these wonderful works of art to the inaugural auction."

Established with momentum and positive change in mind, the Making Waves Art Auction will ensure Catalina Museum for Art & History's ability to engage all ages through its exhibitions and educational programming on a course to make history.

The Catalina Museum for Art & History has been offering the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent and documentary film since 1953. It is the only organization dedicated to presenting the history of Santa Catalina with detailed collections of native artifacts, photographs, ephemera, the island's connection to the Chicago Cubs, its role in World War II, and more. In addition to the permanent collection of Catalina Island history, the museum presents a variety of exhibitions, events and activities for all ages including a weekly Art to Go program.

For more information about Catalina Museum's Making Waves Art Auction and to register to bid, visit https://www.catalinamuseum.org/calendar. Bidding ends on Sunday, March 6 at 8:00 p.m. PST.