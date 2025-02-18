Cat Ce Will Headline The Ice House in Pasadena in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Cat Ce will take the stage at The Ice House in Pasadena on March 1, 2025, at 9:30 PM. With her razor-sharp wit and magnetic stage presence, Cat has been captivating audiences nationwide, earning a dedicated following of over 250,000 fans and amassing 50 million+ video views across social media.

Fresh off headlining multiple sold-out shows at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club in Las Vegas, Cat Ce continues her nationwide tour with stops in major cities including San Antonio, TX (Mar 29), Louisville, KY (May 8), San Diego, CA (May 11), and New York, NY (May 17). Her upcoming Pasadena performance at The Ice House marks a major milestone in her career, as she brings her signature blend of storytelling and sharp humor to one of LA's most iconic comedy venues.

In addition to her stand-up success, Cat has made a mark in television and entertainment, with appearances in FX series and the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. She also features as an in-game influencer in NBA2K (2024 edition), reaching over 15 million unique players annually.

A proud advocate for AAPI representation in comedy, Cat actively uses her platform to uplift diverse voices. She co-produced a stand-up comedy fundraiser with Margaret Cho at The Comedy Store Hollywood in 2023, supporting the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Victim Fund, and has participated in charity events benefiting the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

